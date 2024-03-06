Mailbag: Should NFL Draft be before free agency?

Do you like the way that free agency and the draft are scheduled right now, or would you prefer to see how the draft shakes out before you make decisions on signing your free agents? It seems like it would make more sense to have the draft first, like in other sports. Thanks. – Marcus Whitt/Mullens, WV

Nick Eatman: I won't lie, there are times when I've wished for this scenario. It seems as if teams try to sign players as band-aids to a position in hopes they'll get something better in the draft. But I know this, if they did switch it, there will be plenty of times when you'd want it back the other way as well. I personally, think if the draft was first, you'd end up reaching a lot more for positions that are unsettled. Most teams, including the Cowboys, really believe that "Best Player Available" is the way to go because you get more value. But it wouldn't happen as much if the draft was first because you would definitely try to fill your needs. Also, you might see more veteran players squeezed out of the league earlier because there wouldn't be a need to sign them all after the draft. I don't think it's a bad idea. If they changed it, it would take some adjusting. But I don't see that happening.