Mailbag: Should The Cowboys Trade for a Guard?

Nick: I think they draw the line there. Of course, they would always entertain the thought, it just doesn't seem likely to me. Why not just re-sign Connor McGovern if you were going to go that route. And of course, you're looking for someone better than that, but if that was the case, it's hard to assume teams are going to just trade players away like that. I think draft is the route they go for a left guard. Personally, if another Tyler Smith is sitting there at No. 26, I'd take him there. Give me another young, offensive lineman with position flex. I think guard will be addressed mainly in the draft, but they have covered themselves with guys like Edoga to play guard and maybe move a Steele or Tyler Smith inside if needed. I think they'll draft a player who is ready to step in and contribute.

Kurt: Those trades indeed strengthened two positions of need that only cost the relatively cheap price of late-round picks. And salary-cap willing, proven commodities, though more expensive, are better options in my mind than draft selections who more often than not never provide the same production. So in theory, yes, I'd normally be all for at least kicking the tires on trading for an experienced left guard. The problem here, however, is that if Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Terence Steele are healthy, between the three of them, they could have the left guard spot already covered. If that happens, or if someone like Matt Farniok or Matt Waletzko jumps in, the Cowboys would essentially have spent valuable draft capital on a backup, which doesn't seem like a great idea. And what current Cowboys player(s) would you be willing to give up for a stud left guard. Is the team deep enough to weaken one position to strengthen another? Thus, like Jones said, the better option is to probably hang on to their current players and picks (and even use one on a guard) while signing a veteran on a friendly free-agent deal to provide some depth. If injuries eventually pop up in training camp or early in the season, and the team is truly in win-now mode, a future draft pick or two for a left guard might then be the answer. But for now, another impact trade seems unlikely.