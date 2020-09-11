Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Should We Be Excited About Hill, Diggs? 

Sep 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Nick Eatman
Mailbag-Should-We-Be-Excited-About-Hill,-Diggs--hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

I'm excited to see two young players showing up on the first-team depth chart: Trevon Diggs and Trysten Hill. Do you think this is more about "need" or their individual development? — THOMAS NARRO

David: First off, I would like to remind everyone that the depth chart isn't official. I wouldn't put too much stock into it. But I think the answer is probably both. Trysten Hill has undoubtedly made a lot of progress this year, but I doubt he'd be starting if Gerald McCoy was healthy. Same for Trevon Diggs. He had a fantastic training camp, but remember that two corners have been hurt for a solid chunk of camp. It's not a knock on those guys, but it's worth remembering.

Nick: I think it started with opportunity. Jourdan Lewis got hurt and that allowed Diggs the chance to play more. He shined with those extra reps. As for Hill, he also got more snaps after McCoy went down. It's really too early to talk about development or if these guys are really playing well. Nothing has happened yet. If Diggs struggles Sunday night, no one will care about what we thought we saw at camp. It's early in the process but you can only go off what we've seen and it's a good sign that both of them are playing as much as they are.

Will the first four games of the season be a bit of a 'catch up,' where we will see the team solidify itself after missing the preseason? I am expecting the first week of NFL football to be a bit more experimental – not only in how it's rolled out, but the game play and personnel packages. What do you guys think? — J.M. SMITH

David: You know, prior to last night, I was right there with you. But I was pretty shocked at how clean that Chiefs-Texans game looked. So maybe it won't be as hard for these guys to get acclimated as we think. As far as personnel packages, I don't expect it'll be anything too out of the ordinary – but it'll definitely be new.

Nick: I think there's some truth to that but you can't spend too much time being experimental. That's when you find yourself getting beat and let's not forget, these games definitely count. It's still just a 16-game schedule and no one cares how little practice time you got in the offseason or if you're a new coaching staff or not. Doesn't matter, you have to go win the games right now. So I think the Cowboys have to be ready to go play and go win. Simple as that. Sure, you're going to learn things on the run, but there is no time to get cute. It's time to play and I think having such a veteran coaching staff should work as a benefit to the Cowboys.

Related Content

Mailbag: Forgotten About Defenders?
news

Mailbag: Forgotten About Defenders?

Who on the defensive side of the ball will have a great year that we are not expecting as of today?
Mailbag: Level Of Concern About The O-Line?
news

Mailbag: Level Of Concern About The O-Line?

I'm deeply concerned about our offensive line. Am I worrying too much? 
Mailbag: Higher Ceiling This Year – Diggs or Lamb?
news

Mailbag: Higher Ceiling This Year – Diggs or Lamb?

With CeeDee Lamb being the highest-rated receiver in camp and Trevon Diggs looking like a starter at cornerback, who would you give the nod to in their camp matchups? 
Mailbag: Forecasting Brandon Carr's Role?
news

Mailbag: Forecasting Brandon Carr's Role?

My question is, does he have the ball skills to be an impact at safety? 
Mailbag: Explaining The New Roster Rules?
news

Mailbag: Explaining The New Roster Rules?

Do you get two more added to the 46-man game day roster? What happens to the two players after the game -- revert to practice squad or remain on roster, seeing as you can only promote a guy two times before exposing them to waivers?
Mailbag: Expectations For Jarwin & The TEs?
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Jarwin & The TEs?

Jarwin is looking good in camp, but how do you feel about him going forward, as well as the guys behind him?
Mailbag: The Return Of Leighton Vander Esch
news

Mailbag: The Return Of Leighton Vander Esch

How has Leighton Vander Esch looked in training camp and do you think the move to middle linebacker will make a big difference, or are we reading too much into that position switch? 
Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?
news

Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?

I know your observation time at camp has been limited this year, but I was wondering who was more impressive throughout training camp their rookie year, CeeDee or Dez Bryant? 
Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?
news

Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?

How would you compare the level of play so far in training camp to previous years? Do you see any drop off, rustiness or unpreparedness due to the pandemic? 
Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Field Goal Strategy? 
news

Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Field Goal Strategy? 

With Greg the Leg looking good in camp so far, do you think this coaching staff will try the same strategy or be more aggressive to get better field position?
Mailbag: Update On The International Prospect?
news

Mailbag: Update On The International Prospect?

How's our local boy doing, Isaac Alarcon No. 60, in training camp?

Advertising