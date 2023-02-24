Mailbag: Signing Their Own the Right Strategy?

Nick: I don't really think it's a strategy. I think the Cowboys are no different than any other team when it comes to re-signing their own players. I think it's more case-by-case and always comes down to the simple question: do we want to keep this guy on our roster? Like you said, there are a few guys you'd like to redo if you had it over again. But with this new round of players, just ask yourself about wanting to keep Lamb, Pollard, Parsons and Diggs. I think you'd want to keep them all if possible. Same with Terence Steele and a few others. But they won't keep them all. You just hope 2-3 years down the road you can look back and feel like you made the right call. But this is a team that has drafted well and when that happens, you want to keep those guys and keep the consistency they bring. But ultimately, I think it's a choice by player more than an overall strategy.