Mailbag: Sorting Out The Receiver Competition?

With KaVonte Turpin's performance against the Chargers, is there only one slot left open at receiver? Seems right now CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and James Washington are locks. Would Turpin take up a fifth receiver slot or would they find another way to sneak him onto the roster? If he's a receiver, who among the young guys do you predict will be No. 6? — JEFF PARSONS / AMARILLO, TX

Kyle: I'd throw Jalen Tolbert into the "locks" conversation as well because a top 100 pick will make the roster no matter how the preseason goes. That being said, that leaves us with six total receivers that will make the roster if they were all healthy and the season started today. There's a possibility to fit Turpin onto the roster without taking up a wide receiver spot, but James Washington and Michael Gallup's injuries will be the easy way to make a roster move for young receivers. If one or both make their way to the PUP list or injured reserve, that would open the door for Dennis Houston and Simi Fehoko who appear to be the next receivers up on the depth chart. I believe Houston would be the first choice out of those two receivers based off what we've seen in practice, but Fehoko has draft capital invested in him. There's a good chance both are on the roster to begin the season though.