Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Steele's Timeline; Tyron At Right Tackle?

Feb 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Steele’s-Timeline;-Tyron-At-Right-Tackle-hero

What is the timeline for right tackle Terence Steele? Being hurt late in the year, I believe he won't be ready for Week 1. Is it logical then to assume Tyron Smith is your right tackle at the start of next season? Any chance Smith becomes this team's swing tackle in 2023? – Brendan Raybuck /Camas, WA

Nick: I wouldn't assume that at all for Steele. Knowing that all injuries are different, Michael Gallup got hurt in January and had the surgery in February and was able to play in Week 4 of the season. And that's a receiver who relies on his speed and quickness to run and cut. Personally, I'd be surprised if Steele isn't ready by Week 1 and he'll probably get some work in the preseason. Of course, getting him re-signed one way or another is something the Cowboys need to get done this offseason. He'll probably get a first-round tender as a restricted free agent but possibly a long-term deal.

Patrik: I expect Steele to be ready to go for September kickoff, barring any setbacks, but we'll see how he progresses over these next several months and if that remains a realistic expectation. First things first, though, and that's making sure he's still on the roster for 2023. Steele is a restricted free agent and though that means the Cowboys can simply match an offer and keep him in tow, they also have the right to place a tender on him to get a top pick in the event they let him walk to another team. The latter is doubtful, but not impossible, especially for a team that loves to draft and does exceptionally well at it (if you could get a first-round pick for Steele, it's a conversation, considering he'd be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, absent a long-term deal being struck). Contractual item to the side, assuming Steele is back and ready to go, he's your starting right tackle and that part isn't up for dialogue, in my opinion; and I believe that puts Tyron Smith back at LT and pushes Tyler Smith to left guard — remember, Connor McGovern will be an unrestricted free agent and, should he choose to return, he might be doing so to be a fullback/backup OL (that's not an easy sell for a current, young starter).

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Learning From Super Bowl Teams?

I'm not criticizing Cowboys' leadership here. I love the team's makeup. But what have the Eagles done since their disastrous 4-11-1 season in 2020 that the Cowboys could learn from? What takeaways are there from the Chiefs' ability to sustain success?

news

Mailbag: Three Cowboys Finalists Hurt Woodson?

Do you think the fact that three Cowboys were finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year hurt Darren Woodson's chances at getting in?

news

Mailbag: Super Bowl From Cowboys' Perspective?

My love for the Cowboys would not let me root for the Eagles at all, but I did appreciate the great game – and happy for the ending. Just curious to what the big takeaways from this game would be for the Cowboys' perspective?

news

Mailbag: Right Players for McCarthy's New Offense?

Does Dallas have the right personnel to run Mike McCarthy's new West Coast offense efficiently? Considering he may be on the hot seat next, can he even get his offense successfully installed and clicking on all cylinders in one offseason?

news

Mailbag: A New Free Agent Philosophy Coming?

Could there be a change of philosophy in the Cowboys' front office? Should there be if they want to get over the top?

news

Mailbag: How Will Cowboys Offense Change?

With Mike McCarthy calling plays, a new coordinator and several new offensive coaches, how will the offense be different going forward?

news

Mailbag: Expecting Ezekiel Elliott Back in 2023?

I know he's a fan favorite and popular among teammates, but given his salary and the decrease in his production last season, is this the right move?

news

Mailbag: Has Window Closed on Cowboys?

Do you think the Cowboys' window of opportunity has closed? I fully expect them to be an even better team in 2023. Why so much negativity?

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on Biadasz, Pro Bowl Format?

It was nice to see Tyler Biadasz get a little recognition with a Pro Bowl invite? Also, what are your thoughts on this new Pro Bowl format?

news

Mailbag: Most Important New Coaching Hire?

There are several key assistant coaching positions to now fill. Which do you think are the most important to the Cowboys' future success?

news

Mailbag: Cowboys Still Far Away From Elite Teams?

After watching the NFC and AFC Championship Games, how far away from the Super Bowl are the Cowboys compared to teams like the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals?

Advertising