Mailbag: Surtain A Sure Thing? Drafting A QB?

The last time we used a high pick on a cornerback, it didn't work out very well. I personally think cornerback is the position easiest to miss on. Is Patrick Surtain II a sure thing? – J.T. CHANDLER / VICTORIA, TX

David: Patrick Surtain II was 12 years old when the Dallas Cowboys drafted Morris Claiborne. There's no such thing as a "sure thing" in the NFL draft. That's what makes it so fun and fascinating. Cornerback is one of the toughest positions to evaluate – but it's also one of the most important positions in the game. I don't know what the future holds for Surtain, but his career has nothing to do with a pick that happened nearly a decade ago, before he was even honing his ability as a high school player.

Jonny: I think he's a great prospect, but every team who has drafted a player in the top-10 who didn't pan out wasn't the only team who believed he'd be great. You can't evaluate someone in the NFL until they've been in the NFL. Cornerback might be the toughest position to predict. I think Trevon Diggs would have gone in the first round if we redid the 2020 NFL Draft, and I think the second round is the sweet spot to draft a corner if there's one still on the board you like. But any position is going to be risky at 10, and the Cowboys certainly need the player a lot of people think Surtain will become

With Dak signed on for the next few years, what is the likelihood that we draft a QB in possibly the second or third round to start grooming him for the future? One name in particular I think would be a very intriguing fit would be UT QB Sam Ehlinger. He has a very high IQ. Driven to win all the time. Very durable and is mobile. And we could probably get him in a reasonable spot for a very reasonable price. This kid has nothing but upside. – JOE CHURCHILL / SNYDER, TX

David: Personally, I don't think I'd draft Ehlinger until sometime on Day 3 – preferably the fifth or sixth round. But in general, I agree with the philosophy. Quarterbacks are like lottery tickets. It's never a bad idea to make a small investment in a quarterback and hope you strike it rich. Mike McCarthy seems to agree with that sentiment. So while I don't think they need to draft a quarterback, I won't be surprised if they do.