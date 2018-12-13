Mailbag: Tavon's Role; The Future At Receiver

It seems over the last five weeks the Cowboys have established their WR rotation. I can't seem to figure out what Tavon Austin's role will be when he returns. What would you do with him? - ANDREW MESSINA / BEAUMONT, TX

Bryan: He's my Desmond Howard. I am using him to flip the field on punt returns. This defense is getting stops, forcing punts. The offense needs field position - Austin can be that guy for me.

Rob: Seems it would be easier to figure out a plan for Austin on offense because he's so unique with his speed. He was only getting around 20 snaps a game before his injury, but think about the way Dallas could stretch the defense with Austin, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

---

It's been great to see the effect that Amari Cooper is having on this Cowboys team since coming over from Oakland, and I started to wonder what the receiving corps as a whole will look like going into next season. Who will still be with the team and who won't be? How will this WR corps improve between now and then? - FRED ROBERTS / SALEM, OR

Bryan: Cooper, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson (who was put on IR to start the season) should be the core. What happens to Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns and Austin will need to be figured out.