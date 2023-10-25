Mailbag: Texas Coast offense after six games?

Now that the Cowboys have played six games with the new "Texas Coast" offense, what are your thoughts on it? Is it still evolving? Or is it destined for an overhaul? – Charles Edgar/Colorado Springs, CO

Nick Harris: We have a large sample size on what this offense can bring to the table, and I've been left wanting more each time I walk away from a game. I want more explosion, more utilization of all receiving weapons and more creativity with Tony Pollard rather than running him downhill. I think there are aspects that are evolving, especially when you look at Dallas leaning on Brandin Cooks for the first time the season late in the game against the Chargers. I'm losing a little bit of confidence on it being successful long-term, but there are still avenues open and things that I have seen that lead me to believe that I can be proven otherwise. I think there just has to be a bigger emphasis on creativity in the red zone coming out of the bye week as well as getting the ball in the hands of the playmakers a lot more often.