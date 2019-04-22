 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: The Cost Of Moving Up In The Draft?

Apr 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Bryan Broaddus
Mailbag-The-Cost-Of-Moving-Up-In-The-Draft-hero

If the Cowboys were to see an attractive prospect still available in the middle of the second round, what would it cost them to move up say 15 notches in the second round? - AMEER BHUTTO

Bryan: If the Cowboys wanted to make a jump, say to 45th from their spot at 58, it would cost them No. 90. If you make that move you're going for a specific player and not a position.

Rob: Agree with Bryan. Can't rule anything out, but it's worth noting that the Cowboys have pretty much sat and picked in the early rounds for the past four drafts. The last time they moved up in the second round was for DeMarcus Lawrence in 2014, and it cost them their second- and third-rounder that year to jump 13 spots.

---

How high of a ceiling do you guys see in Michael Gallup? Is there a possibility front office won't re-sign Cooper until midseason, like play the waiting game to see if Gallup could produce like a top 15 WR1? - SONG NGUYEN / FOREST, MS

Bryan: I don't see the front office waiting to sign Amari Cooper. Michael Gallup has a real chance to develop, but to think he will be better than Cooper is a stretch to me.

Rob: If the Cooper deal isn't done by midseason, it won't be because of Gallup. I said back in training camp that Gallup can be a productive starter in this league, and he showed more and more flashes of that potential as the season went on. But I don't think there's any question Cooper will get paid. He's among the NFL's very best receivers. You don't trade a first-round pick for a player without having him part of your long-term plans.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Watching with the Cowboys in mind?

As you're watching the Super Bowl, do you view it from the perspective of a Cowboys reporter? Will you be comparing the Cowboys' players, system, strategy to what the 49ers and Chiefs are doing? If so, what will you be looking for? Or are you able to just put all that aside and enjoy the game as a fan? 
news

Mailbag: Domino effect with Quinn leaving?

With Dan Quinn departing for Washington, what happens now to guys like Jayron Kearse and Markquese Bell, who Quinn sort of found hybrid positions for?
news

Mailbag: Building to compete with the 49ers?

With the NFC East seemingly in shambles, doesn't it seem like the Cowboys should be building a defense that can compete against a style of offense similar to the 49ers and even the Packers? 
news

Mailbag: Is Cowboys getting a new DC a bad thing?

Well, it's not the popular point of view, but is Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. leaving that bad for this organization?
news

Mailbag: The most deserving award winner?

In your opinion, which nominee is most deserving of winning his respective postseason award? 
news

Mailbag: Eagles' new coordinators a concern?

Are you concerned that Kellen Moore is now the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia and Vic Fangio is the Eagles' defensive coordinator? Those two certainly add another layer to this rivalry.
news

Mailbag: Is Quinn putting Cowboys in a bind?

Is this waiting game with Dan Quinn putting the Cowboys in any kind of bind, particularly in finding his replacement if he does leave?
news

Mailbag: Addressing need for larger linebackers?

The Cowboys did nothing to fix a thin linebackers corps even after Leighton Vander Esch was lost for the season. It seems going light at linebacker was a nearsighted way of thinking. Should fixing the situation at linebacker be a priority in the offseason? 
news

Mailbag: Need to build from the inside-out?

Why does it seem like the Cowboys are always building their teams from the "outside-in" versus the "inside-out"? There is always a need for a defensive tackle and middle linebacker. There is always a group of good receivers, but no inside rushing attack.
news

Mailbag: Any optimism with 2023 draft class?

I know it's early, but it seems like the 2023 draft has been one of the least productive in the last few years. Is this going to hurt the future development of the team? Can you give us some reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 draft class? 
news

Mailbag: Is locker room still on board?

Nobody cares what I think. It's really what the players in the locker room think. With McCarthy on the last year of his contract and Dak again struggling in the playoffs, is the rest of the team still on board with those two? 
news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?

Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023?
Advertising