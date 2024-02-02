Mailbag: The most deserving award winner?

Patrik: Dak Prescott has played at an MVP level before, and the fact he returned to that form in the 2023 regular season is a huge credit to both the three-time Pro Bowler and Mike McCarthy in his return to offensive play-calling, absolutely. CeeDee Lamb was on another level, however, one I haven't seen in ages from a Cowboys' receiver, and Micah Parsons pushed his career-high sack tally up a notch. But when I look at what DaRon Bland did in 2023, that's the end of the debate, for me. Bottom line is this: we've all seen a quarterback put up gaudy numbers, and the same goes for wide receivers. Hell, we've all [now] seen a cornerback do the same by way of Trevon Diggs in 2021. But as unreal Diggs' 11-INT season was, we've seen that before as well (Everson Walls in 1981). That said, racking up five pick-sixes in a single season is unfathomable, and has literally never been done before, and that's what Bland did — accomplished a feat never before achieved in the history of the more than century-old NFL. I mean, seriously, what individual achievement could possibly be more deserving this season of a top NFL honor??