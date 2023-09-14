Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Thinking behind using Turpin more?

Sep 14, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Harris_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Harris
Mailbag--Thinking-behind-using-Turpin-more-hero

I was surprised how Mike McCarthy utilized KaVontae Turpin in the offense. I thought he might be limited again to just the return game, and if any "small" guy got a carry it would be Deuce Vaughn. I like it, but what's the thinking behind getting Turpin more involved? – Brian Simpson/San Antonio, TX

Patrik: It's something that's been two offseasons in the making. The team wanted to utilize Turpin more in 2022, as a rookie, but he couldn't afford the added work when you consider he literally had no break between an MVP season in the USFL to joining the Cowboys in training camp. He was then not only their ace returner, but their only impact returner (Rico Dowdle was eventually injured and there was no Deuce Vaughn, and the days of risking CeeDee Lamb as a returner are thankfully over). This time around, not only is Turpin rested and fully charged, but Vaughn is around for insurance as a returner. So seeing Turpin carry the ball three times and averaging 4.7 yards per game (only 0.3 fewer than Tony Pollard) and targeted three times shows he'll be yet another offensive weapon for the Cowboys going forward — a plan that took two years to take effect. That said, you'll see Vaughn mixed in going forward, as you nearly did a time or two early in the game against the Giants (before a Daboll timeout changed things).

Nick Harris: Getting the ball in the hands of playmakers is what this offense is predicated on -- and it's even more predicated on getting the ball in their hands as quickly as possible. Handing the ball off to KaVontae Turpin allows one of your most dangerous skill players to potentially get in the open field or for him to fly through small holes on the goal line for scores like we saw on Sunday night. Even though he only had five touches on offense, it definitely felt like a lot more with the gravity of the opportunities he had. I'd still only expect him to get utilized about that much, but still expect him to have those short scoring opportunities.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Tight ends' pass-catching a concern?

The negative that stood out to me was the passes that the tight ends failed to haul in. I know the rainy night played a part, but is this a concern at all going forward?
news

Mailbag: Are the Cowboys really this good?

40-0, on the road, against a division rival … are the Cowboys really this good? Is it time to book a flight to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl?
news

Mailbag: How long for offense to find rhythm?

With the Cowboys opening up the season at the rival Giants, do you think it was wise to enter the season with a "rusty" starting lineup?
news

Mailbag: Best way for McCarthy to use speed?

What is the best way Mike McCarthy can use our new skill players to keep defenses off balance and help Dak score points?
news

Mailbag: McCarthy going for it on fourth down?

Will we see Mike McCarthy skip field goal attempts more this year and go for it on some questionable fourth downs?
news

Mailbag: Is Smith's injury a worrisome reminder?

Is the Offensive Line a house of cards that could bring the Cowboys whole season tumbling down?
news

Mailbag: Would Parsons be more effective at LB? 

Are the Cowboys missing out by not varying up the defense and using Micah Parsons' sideline-to-sideline speed back there more?
news

Mailbag: What positions could still use help?

And should we really expect much from guys coming in so late? Have there been players added after the cut-down day in recent years who went on to make a significant impact? 
news

Mailbag: Approach to filling the practice squad?

What is the philosophy and approach to filling the practice squad? Is it simply taking the next-best 16 players after roster cuts, regardless of position? 
news

Mailbag: What are expectations for Lance?

It sounds like most people are happy about the Trey Lance trade, but what should we really expect from him here?
news

Mailbag: Any cut-down day surprises coming?

Any under-the-radar guys (pet cats!) you're hoping make the roster? 
Advertising