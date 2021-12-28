Mailbag: Thoughts On Kelvin Joseph's First Start?

I don't recall seeing an offseason where we have added anywhere near the number of high impact free agents or draft picks. Do you? – COLLIN CLARK / PLANO, TX

David: Not in my time covering the team, not even close. It's amazing to think how many big-time contributors just got here in the spring, from Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa to Jayron Kearse and Damontae Kazee. It feels like every decision the Cowboys made in the buildup to 2021 has worked out for them. Based on their track record, I think it'd be a mistake to assume they can replicate this kind of success every year. But kudos to them for having a plan and executing it nearly flawlessly.

Nick: I'm sure there have been some years in which we've seen a lot of new players have immediate success but this one feels different. To me, the Most impressive part is the fact that the scouting department created such chemistry with Dan Quinn in the defensive side in just one season. Usually it takes some time for everyone to get a good understanding of what the other one wants but in this case it seems like they knew exactly what they were looking for and it's working out. The best example of that is Jayron Kearse because Quinn had a defined role for him and he's become one of the best free agent signings we've seen in many years.

Kelvin Joseph seemed to make the most of his opportunity on Sunday night. What did you think of his performance against Washington? – MARK M. / WICHITA, KS

David: If Kelvin had managed to come away with that interception on the bobbled pass, I think we'd be talking about him as one of the two or three biggest stars of the night. Even still, he looked really solid. Two pass breakups and a tackle for loss is a heck of a night – especially for a rookie who didn't learn he was starting until late last week. Yet another 2021 draft pick who seems to be hitting the ground running.