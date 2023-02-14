Mailbag: Three Cowboys Finalists Hurt Woodson?

Do you think the fact that three Cowboys were finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year hurt Darren Woodson's chances at getting in? I don't know why Chuck Howley wasn't in already and DeMarcus Ware should have gone in last year. So putting three Cowboys in at the same time was not going to happen and Woodson was the odd man out. – Walter DeBell/Troy, NY

Nick: I think that was part of the issue. It definitely didn't help him. But I really don't think – even if Ware and Howley didn't make it his year – that Woodson was going to get in. It's just a cycle for these guys that are on the doorstep. You just don't see them wait and wait and wait as long as Woodson did – and then get in right away. He has to get into the finalist room for a few years, and then it'll take some time for him to make it. I think Woodson will make it over the next 2-3 years, but just not right away. But yes, the fact D-Ware and Howley made it, didn't help his chances at all.