Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?

For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy? – Eddie Montague/Bloomfield, NJ

Nick Harris: If you had asked me that before Will McClay took over, I would agree with you. But with the way he drafts and his track history (minus 2023, at least for now), there has been production across all rounds that have led to second contracts and rosters that any team would do anything to have. There is a reason McClay gets interview requests every year to be a GM for other teams. The roster last season was one of the best-constructed ones in the league. It just didn't execute when needed and eventually injuries caught up to them. But when you factor in draft picks that are faces of the team, Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith and CeeDee Lamb have all been first-round hits, and Dak Prescott, DaRon Bland and Jake Ferguson have all been later-round hits. I'm happier with that reality than being overly active in free agency – not that they don't need to be more active than they have been, though.