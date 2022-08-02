Mailbag: Time To Hit The Panic Button At WR? 

With Michael Gallup likely to miss the first couple of games and with James Washington breaking his foot, is there reason to be concerned with the lack of veteran depth at the WR position entering this season? – MICHAEL CHAVEZ / LEMOORE, CA

Nick: Yes, you have to be concerned. I was concerned about the wide receivers before Michael Gallup said a few days ago that he wouldn't be ready for Week 1 and before Washington got hurt in Monday's practice. And now you've got both scenarios. Yeah, it's concerning to say the least. I'm all for letting the young guys develop and try not to get progress-stoppers in here but at some point, you must get some experience. So yeah, I'm looking at all the veteran options and I would sign a guy to get in here ASAP. CeeDee Lamb needs some help and I'm just not seeing guys like Simi Fehoko, T.J. Vasher and Noah Brown ready to handle the 2-3-4 spots. And maybe there's a guy that I'm forgetting, but that only seems to make my point even further.