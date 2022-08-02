Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Time To Hit The Panic Button At WR? 

Aug 02, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Time-To-Hit-The-Panic-Button-At-WR-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

With Michael Gallup likely to miss the first couple of games and with James Washington breaking his foot, is there reason to be concerned with the lack of veteran depth at the WR position entering this season? – MICHAEL CHAVEZ / LEMOORE, CA

Nick: Yes, you have to be concerned. I was concerned about the wide receivers before Michael Gallup said a few days ago that he wouldn't be ready for Week 1 and before Washington got hurt in Monday's practice. And now you've got both scenarios. Yeah, it's concerning to say the least. I'm all for letting the young guys develop and try not to get progress-stoppers in here but at some point, you must get some experience. So yeah, I'm looking at all the veteran options and I would sign a guy to get in here ASAP. CeeDee Lamb needs some help and I'm just not seeing guys like Simi Fehoko, T.J. Vasher and Noah Brown ready to handle the 2-3-4 spots. And maybe there's a guy that I'm forgetting, but that only seems to make my point even further.

Patrik: To say I'm concerned would be akin to saying the surface of the sun is simply balmy. The decision to trade away Amari Cooper looms that much larger now, particularly given the loss of Cedrick Wilson in free agency. The signing of Washington was supposed to operate as an insurance policy for the early-season absence of Michael Gallup, but now Washington will join him in being unavailable on Sept. 11 and some time beyond. This leaves Noah Brown as the sole receiver outside of CeeDee Lamb with any noteworthy NFL experience, and while there have been impressive plays made by the youth movement at the position during training camp -- e.g., T.J. Vasher, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston -- there is no answer to the question of who'll be the WR2 in September (or WR3, WR4, WR5 etc.). I'd say it's time to go and grab another veteran but, this time, one that's more proven than Washington was ahead of that signing.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Players To Watch For In Pads?

Who are you most looking forward to watching in pads starting Monday?

news

Mailbag: The Stat-Line Schultz Needs For New Deal?

What type of season does Dalton Schultz need to have to secure a long-term deal with this organization?

news

Mailbag: Comparing Sam Williams To Parsons?

Sam Williams and Micah Parsons had almost identical measurables at their combines. Do we expect to see Sam used as only an edge rusher or do we see Dan Quinn get creative with the disguises?

news

Mailbag: Your Choice For A Big-Name Free Agent?

There are still some big-name players on the market. Is there one you would like to see that happen with?

news

Mailbag: 3 Needs For A Deep Playoff Run?

For the Cowboys to get to the NFC Championship game this season, what do you think are the top three things that need to happen?

news

Mailbag: Best Position Battle In Training Camp?

Now that training camp is finally here, what's the biggest position battle that fans should be looking out for?

news

Mailbag: Scheming Against Exotic Blitzing Teams?

The game against the Broncos last year proved to be the blueprint on how to beat the Cowboys. What can the Cowboys do on offense to scheme against exotic blitzing teams?

news

Mailbag: Identifying The Potential "Trap Games"

When I look at the schedule, I always try to chalk up the "easy" wins, the games you don't have to really worry about. But which game like that do you think could be a trap?

news

Mailbag: How Markquese Bell Contributes in 2022?

I'm a Jersey guy, so I love seeing the positive updates for Markquese Bell. What is his realistic ceiling for this season?

news

Mailbag: Expecting Any Animosity From Schultz?

So with no deal in place between Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys, do you foresee any lingering animosity between the two sides this year?

news

Mailbag: Is More Tackles A Good Thing For Parsons?

I was noticing in your countdown the other day about Micah Parsons maybe getting more than just 64 tackles last year. Do you really think that's a good thing?

Advertising