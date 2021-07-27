Mailbag: Timing Of Malik Hooker Interest?

Why another look at Malik Hooker at safety if we already passed on him and there are six safeties on the roster at this time? What has changed since his last visit? — WALTER DE BELL / TROY, NY

David: The timing seems a bit weird, especially since we haven't really been at camp long enough to know how good any of these guys are. My best guess is that they wanted to give Hooker more time to rehab his torn Achilles, and they feel better about his health now than they did in March. Whatever the reasoning is, I'm not going to complain. They need safety help, and Hooker might be able to provide it.

Rob: I don't think the Cowboys have pressed the panic button at safety, but I do think they're going to continue to look for competition at the position, specifically someone who can take the ball away. Hooker did that with the Colts before the injury. This will be a chance to see again where he is health wise and if he's signed, he'll bring some more experience to the position. Nothing wrong with that.

We've heard all about Micah Parsons, but not much about Jabril Cox since OTA's. Is he not getting any reps at training camp, or just not making any plays? — BERNARD HENRY / PETERSBURG, VA

David: Keep in mind that Cox is part of a very deep depth chart. It's going to be hard for a fourth-round pick to get playing time with so many established veterans, not to mention the No. 12 overall pick. He's getting third-string reps right now, but his best opportunity to show his stuff might come during the preseason games.