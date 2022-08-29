Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Toughest Roster Cut Decisions?

Aug 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Toughest-Roster-Cut-Decisions-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

As I'm trying to figure out the 53-man roster, I'm having a ton of consternation at the bottom. There's several that won't make the cut that I'm worried about getting signed by other teams while we wait to put guys on IR that can come back later in the season. Who are some that you don't think will make it but may get playing time elsewhere this season? –GREG GLOVER / MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Nick: One thing I've learned more and more each year, the guys you think will never make it through waivers, usually make it back and are on the practice squad. The one exception is probably the defensive line. I think the Cowboys have 11-12 guys they really like and will probably only keep 10. They're probably looking at trade options right now to see if other teams have a need there. Maybe you get another pick or maybe they've got depth at spots the Cowboys need, such as offensive line and maybe linebacker or receiver. But there's really not any player - not a quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, linemen or even a cornerback that might get cut and I'd be too worried about. Sure, you want to keep continuity if you can, but I just don't think these roster cuts are that difficult this year.

Rob: I think you have to look at the defensive line first. I said this on one of our shows back in Oxnard: last year the Cowboys had 10 defensive linemen on the initial 53 and this year there's at least 12 guys you can see making an NFL roster. That's the toughest position to figure out, in my opinion. I don't know exactly how it will shake out, but I will say that the waiver process isn't always as risky as you think. I agree there are a lot of talented young guys, and that's partially due to a deep draft from the extra COVID year of college eligibility. But most teams in the league believe they have more capable players than they can keep on the 53.

Related Content

news

Countdown: Counting On Gallup Early in 2022

Today, we will continue with 13 days to the start of the season.

news

Mailbag: Why Not Move Zack Martin To Tackle?

With the injury to Tyron Smith, is it possible the team rolls out this lineup in Week 1: LT Terence Steele, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Connor McGovern, RT Zack Martin?

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Receiver Competition?

With KaVonte Turpin's performance against the Chargers, is there only one slot left open at receiver?

news

Mailbag: Turpin Replacing Pollard On Kickoffs?

Will KaVontae Turpin's breakout game make the Cowboys consider not only naming him the primary punt returner so CeeDee Lamb can focus on offense, but also the kickoff returner instead of Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Connor McGovern's Camp?

How has Connor McGovern looked in practice and the preseason games?

news

Mailbag: Establishing A Run-First Offense?

Do you think the Cowboys will continue to establish a run-first offense into the regular season?

news

Mailbag: Interest in Adding Former Texas Kicker?

Now that the LA Rams have waived Cameron Dicker, should we bring him in for some extra competition at kicker?

news

Mailbag: Roster Predictions For Defensive Backs

Sure, there are locks, but what about CJ Goodwin, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Daron Bland at cornerback and Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle, and Markquese Bell at safety? What are your predictions?

news

Mailbag: Breakout Season For Noah Brown?

According to the constant reports of his elevated wide receiver play, he has the potential to step in as the viable WR3 role. But is this showing a mirage?

news

Mailbag: Fixing "Chunk Plays" & Penalties in 2022?

Do you think the "chunk" plays are something that can be addressed, or are they just a byproduct of Dan Quinn's philosophy of defense?

news

Mailbag: Concerns & Standouts From Denver Game?

Besides the penalties, what's one concern and one positive thing you took from the Broncos game?

Advertising