Mailbag: Traits to Compliment Receiver Room?

Feb 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Mickey Spagnola
Whether it's through a draft pick or free agent signing (or both), what styles or traits would best complement what we have returning in the wide receiver room? And do you have a preference between bringing in youth versus experience next season? – Darryl Cross/Largo, FL

Patrik: I'll begin by answering the last question and say you'll need both, in my opinion. When you look at what T.Y. Hilton brought to the table, both on the field and in the locker room, you're reminded of just how difficult it is toquantify a proven veteran being able to step into a room full of youth and impart knowledge that instantly translates in between the lines (as Hilton did with Lamb). From there, you'll obviously need the young guys not named Lamb to step up in 2023, and operating under the presumption that Michael Gallup will be back to full form, that puts onus on guys like Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, etc. to show they're ready for the main stage. What you're looking for here is a guy who can dominate the slot more than anything, but who can also pop outside of the hashes a time or two — keeping things unpredictable. You might have it on the roster already but, admittedly, you might not.

Mickey: Traits? Let's start with speed. The Cowboys need to add some serious speed to the wide receiver room. That might mean actually giving KaVontae Turpin an opportunity to compete for some receiver snaps. I mean, look, at this point, and not knowing what will take place in free agency, it's CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. That's it as for proven receivers. And if you think about how they opened the season against Tampa Bay, it was Lamb, Noah Brown and Dennis Houston. It's time to give Dak Prescott at least another receiver weapon, and if that means using a first-round draft choice on one, so be it if one is worthy at No. 26. As for a potential veteran, it would have to be a young guy ready for the next step. Remember, they don't have money to burn under the cap for an experienced veteran.

