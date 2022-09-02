Mailbag: Trysten Hill Ready To Meet Expectations? 

Last year, Trysten Hill returned from an ACL injury and flashed some. I've always thought if Hill could stay healthy he'd cause offenses problems. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up numbers this season. Is this the year he meets second-round expectations? — MARCO ASPAAS / VANCOUVER, WA

Nick: I would be surprised if he puts up "numbers" this year. Not saying he won't be productive, but for his position, especially from a backup standpoint, it's hard to get a lot of good stats. Now, I think he's improved a lot and he's got some pass-rushing skills for his size and position that seem unique. I think the Cowboys are counting on him and he was the first person Jerry Jones mentioned the other day when asked on the radio to name a few standouts. But it's a crowded room over there at defensive tackle. As a group, it's a good thing. But for someone looking to accumulate stats and possibly a new contract down the road, it will be a challenge.