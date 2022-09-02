Mailbag: Trysten Hill Ready To Meet Expectations? 

Last year, Trysten Hill returned from an ACL injury and flashed some. I've always thought if Hill could stay healthy he'd cause offenses problems. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up numbers this season. Is this the year he meets second-round expectations? — MARCO ASPAAS / VANCOUVER, WA
Nick: I would be surprised if he puts up "numbers" this year. Not saying he won't be productive, but for his position, especially from a backup standpoint, it's hard to get a lot of good stats. Now, I think he's improved a lot and he's got some pass-rushing skills for his size and position that seem unique. I think the Cowboys are counting on him and he was the first person Jerry Jones mentioned the other day when asked on the radio to name a few standouts. But it's a crowded room over there at defensive tackle. As a group, it's a good thing. But for someone looking to accumulate stats and possibly a new contract down the road, it will be a challenge.
Kyle: As much as anything surrounding Hill would be projections, he's done everything up to this point to show he's ready for a breakout season. Put together a healthy and productive offseason? Check. Show out with a good training camp? Check. Put together some flash plays in limited preseason action? Check. He's made the roster and is certainly going to be in the rotation on the defensive line. Now it's time for him to check the next box, which is bring the same mindset and production throughout an entire regular season. I think he can do it, but if he's going to stand out in a crowded room and finally reach those expectations, he'll have to do it early.