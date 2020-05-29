Mailbag: Trysten Hill's Role In New Defense?

What does drafting Neville Gallimore mean for Trysten Hill? After an up-and-down rookie year, does Hill have a clean slate with the new coaching staff and how do you think he fits into their style of play?– CORY TULL / BOSTON, MA

Nick: I think had Trysten Hill had a really great rookie season, you would still see them draft Gallimore. They had a very high second-round grade on him and he fell to the bottom-half of the third round. The Cowboys would love for Hill and Gallimore to become the starters on the line at one point but it won't be right now. Poe and McCoy will likely handle those duties now but if both of those guys can develop into suitable backups, that would help the depth moving forward.

Rob: I realize the Cowboys have brought in larger, space-eating defensive tackles this offseason, and former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli placed more of an emphasis on smaller, quicker tackles. But if you look strictly at the measurables, Gallimore and Hill are both around 6-2 to 6-3, 305-310 pounds. Hill has the frame to be a physical player, but I imagine the Cowboys would like him to get stronger. That stood out in the snaps he did play last year, but it's also understandable for a 21-year-old player. He'll get a chance to show what he can do.

There are four players on the roster that seem to be slipping into oblivion: DEs Jalen Jelks and Joe Jackson and WRs Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson. Where do each of these four players stand – slim roster hopefuls or key contributors or somewhere in between?– DAVID NYSTROM / LOUDON, TN

Nick: Good question and it's hard to guess what the staff thinks about them. In my opinion, Jelks and Jackson have a better chance to contribute than either of the receivers. But that's just a hunch really. All four of them need a training camp to shine. Wilson and Brown can help their chances if they can contribute on special teams in any way.