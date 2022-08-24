Mailbag: Turpin Replacing Pollard On Kickoffs?

Will KaVontae Turpin's breakout game make the Cowboys consider not only naming him the primary punt returner so CeeDee Lamb can focus on offense, but also the kickoff returner instead of Tony Pollard? — MJ Reynolds, DALLAS, TX

Nick: I did think of that Saturday night as well. Punt return is fine but it's not like Pollard wasn't really good, too. The Cowboys have tried to get the ball in his hands more kickoff is one to do it. But I also think Turpin proved he needs a shot as well. Hopefully Pollard gets the offensive touches we're all expecting. Personally, I want to see more of Turpin as a returner.