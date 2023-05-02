Mailbag: Tyler Smith Or Steele Now At Guard?

Following the draft, it looks as though the Cowboys are going with Tyler Smith or Terence Steele at guard, so they must be relying on Tyron Smith being available for the majority of the season. Do you think that's a mistake? – Stu Anderson/United Kingdom

Nick: I think Mike McCarthy was pretty clear last month when we said the Cowboys are done relying on the offensive line to be healthy. Sure, they want everyone to be available and to push each other for snaps, but the reality is, that hasn't been the case so far in the last three years. So that's why the Cowboys are just loading up with options. At the end of the day, they will make a tough decision if it indeed is a tough one to make. If Steele comes back strong and Tyron Smith is healthy, then yes, slide Tyler inside to left guard again. I think he's smart enough to go back and forth without it hurting his long-term development. Something tells me Matt Waletzko is going to be a factor as well.