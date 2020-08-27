Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Update On The International Prospect?

Aug 27, 2020 at 08:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag--Update-On-The-International-Prospect--hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

How's our local boy doing, Isaac Alarcon No. 60, in training camp? — BALTA GARZA / MONTERREY, MEXICO

Rob: Working hard with the reps he's getting. The speed of the NFL game is an adjustment for him, and there's a lot of information to digest in a short period of time with this truncated camp. But the league's International Pathway Program is a great chance to him to continue his development into the season. The Cowboys will have the ability to keep him on the practice squad with an exemption as part of the program.

David: I've been impressed by the little I have seen. He pancaked Neville Gallimore in a goal line rep last week, and he seems to be adjusting well. As Rob mentioned, the Cowboys will be allowed to keep him on the practice squad all year, which is obviously huge for him. If he's already adjusting this well two weeks into training camp, I'm fascinated to see how much a full season of practice could help him.

Being that Sewo Olonilua is the only fullback in camp I was wondering how he was performing so far? — FRED LONDON / MORRISTOWN, TN

Rob: Well, at 240 pounds he has the frame to transition to a lead blocker role. Running backs coach Skip Peete said he did a nice job in the short yardage/goal line period a few days ago. Focusing on getting his pads lower because he's taller than most running backs at 6-foot-3.

David: I have to be honest. In the reps I've watched, I've seen Sewo do more as a running back than a fullback. That doesn't mean he can't do the job, it's just that I haven't seen much of it with my own eyes. We know Mike McCarthy enjoys keeping a fullback, so that should work in his favor. I do wonder though: perhaps the coaching staff would rather use a tight end to fill that H-back/fullback role and go light at the running back position? Just a thought.

Related Content

Mailbag: Projecting The Starting Secondary?
news

Mailbag: Projecting The Starting Secondary?

If the season started today who do you have manning the secondary?
Mailbag: Surprise Standouts In Camp?
news

Mailbag: Surprise Standouts In Camp?

With the first two running back positions set in stone, what does the battle between our undrafted rookies look like? 
Mailbag: Would Earl Thomas Be A Good Fit?
news

Mailbag: Would Earl Thomas Be A Good Fit?

It looks like the stars might be finally lining up for Earl Thomas to get his wish and play for the Dallas Cowboys now that he's a free agent. But is he still coveted by the Boys and would he be a good fit? 
Mailbag: Who's Winning More, The WRs Or DBs?
news

Mailbag: Who's Winning More, The WRs Or DBs?

Can you discuss how the Cowboys' defensive backs have looked against all the offensive weapons? 
Mailbag: How's The Rookie QB Looking In Camp?
news

Mailbag: How's The Rookie QB Looking In Camp?

How has Ben DiNucci looked in camp so far? 
Mailbag: Still Top-Five Potential On Defense?
news

Mailbag: Still Top-Five Potential On Defense?

With the change in coaching staff and philosophies, do you think this team can be a top-five defense this year? 
Mailbag: What Has Changed With The New Staff?
news

Mailbag: What Has Changed With The New Staff?

With Mike McCarthy settling in as the new head coach, have you seen any differences from the last coaching staff in these first practices?
Mailbag: Getting Griffen Ready To Go?
news

Mailbag: Getting Griffen Ready To Go?

Everson Griffen took his time signing with a team. How quickly do you think he can be ready now that he's with the Cowboys? 
Mailbag: Will College Changes Affect The Draft?
news

Mailbag: Will College Changes Affect The Draft?

Do you guys think the league would push the Combine and Draft back, if the CFB season kickoff is indeed delayed into late fall/early winter? 
Mailbag: Most Underrated Coaching Hire?
news

Mailbag: Most Underrated Coaching Hire?

Do you think that Joe Philbin and Jim Tomsula are two of the most under-discussed additions to the coaching staff?
Mailbag: What To Make Of Jaylon's Switch?
news

Mailbag: What To Make Of Jaylon's Switch?

With the team moving LVE to the MIKE position, will that give Jaylon Smith a better opportunity to be used as a pass rusher in the 3-4 defensive alignments?

Advertising