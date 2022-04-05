Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Weighing The Value Of Need vs. Talent?

Apr 05, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Weighing-The-Value-Of-Need-vs.-Talent-hero
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Looking at the mock drafts, they tend to focus on O-Line for the Cowboys, but are mostly all over the place. So it made me think of this question: if at 24 the Cowboys have their choice of C/G, edge rusher, or linebacker, which should they take? – JEFF PARSONS / AMARILLO, TX

David: That goes back to your draft grades. Guard is this offense's biggest need currently, but I happen to think that Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis is a better overall prospect than any of the top guards. Similarly, I think Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is the best interior offensive line prospect in this class – but center isn't as big of a need as guard. All things being equal, I'd aim for the offensive lineman – but only if the grades are close. If a stud pass rusher or defensive back falls to you, you take him.

Rob: This might sound like a cop-out, but it depends on what their board says. If there's a wide gap between the best linebacker and the best center/guard or edge rusher, then they should go linebacker. Teams really do get themselves in trouble reaching for need. But if everything's pretty equal, I'd say center/guard or even offensive tackle. At this moment, I see more questions about the offensive line (and wide receiver) than anywhere else.

Hearing Jerry Jones speak of O-Linemen in the draft, he said: "We'll get one unless a Lamb or Parsons is there." Do tell, just who is your Lamb or Parsons - specifically, receiver or linebacker that the Cowboys could not pass up no matter who is there at 24? – KEITH HUDDLESTON / MOSCOW, TX

David: For me, those guys would be Jameson Williams or Derek Stingley Jr. Williams possesses the terrifying, game-changing speed you see from guys like Tyreek Hill – the type of receiver who makes life easier for every member of your offense. Stingley comes with injury concern, but he's one of the most naturally talented corners to come out in the last few years. If either of those guys was sitting there, I'd draft him without hesitating.

Rob: I'm with Dave on Jameson Williams, a terrific receiver who reportedly will be healthy for the start of training camp. If somehow Jordan Davis was still around at 24, that would be my "blinking light" scenario as far as a defensive player who could make an immediate impact for this team.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Lessons from L.A.? Pollard's Future?

Do you foresee Dallas' front office re-signing Tony Pollard for the 2023 season and forward?
news

Mailbag: Any Guards Left? Honey Badger Interest? 

I'm seeing quite a few articles saying that Tyrann Mathieu could be a good fit on the Cowboys. Do you think he would be a good addition? 
news

Mailbag: Hoping This Player "Falls" To 24th Pick 

Who's a player in this year's NFL Draft that you wouldn't expect to see fall to the Cowboys at No. 24, that they just could not pass up if he were there?
news

Mailbag: O-Line Moving Backwards? Swing Tackle? 

If the Cowboys are unable to sign a couple more offensive linemen in free agency, how big a step back has the line taken? 
news

Mailbag: Why Not Redo Amari's Deal Like Browns? 

I see that the Cleveland Browns have restructured Amari Cooper's contract. Is there a reason the Cowboys could not have done the same and retained their receiver trio? 
news

Mailbag: Should CeeDee Return Punts As No. 1 WR? 

With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, do we see less or perhaps none of CeeDee Lamb on punt returns due to risk of injury?
news

Mailbag: Familiar Face At WR? Safety Depth?

I know Jerry likes signing players coming off an injury at a discount price, hoping that they will recover and perform as well as before the injury. With that said, how do you feel about looking at Odell Beckham Jr.? 
news

Mailbag: Why Didn't Cooper Net As Much As Hill?

Why did Amari Cooper not generate the same type of package? 
news

Mailbag: Have The Cowboys Regressed From 2021?

At this point, do you think the team has regressed since last season? 
news

Mailbag: Looking For Anger? Filling Needs?

Why do you think the Cowboys have not re-signed Bryan Anger yet?
news

Mailbag: Where New WR Fits; Favorite Move So Far 

What expectations should we have for new WR James Washington? 
Advertising