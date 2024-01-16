Mailbag: Were coaches, players ready?

Nick Eatman: I guess that is the logical reasoning any time a team gets off to a slow start. It's usually on the coaches but I don't just give the players a pass because they didn't execute. In this case, it was just a lot of everything. Defense was gashed in the running game and that opened up the passing game. The offense started out trying to run the ball, which hasn't been a strength all year. The special teams gave the Packers better field position with penalties and then put themselves in a hole with short kickoff returns. I just think it was a combination of everything that could factor into the game, did factor in, and it all went to the Packers. You have to finger point somewhere and it does begin with the coaches. It's their job to have the right game plan and the Packers had a much better plan and scheme. But at the same time, Dak missed open receivers, CeeDee dropped passes, the O-line missed blocks and the defenders were constantly moving into the wrong lanes and gaps. Put it on the coaches but the players need some blame, too. If you can't get yourself ready for a playoff game, that's a problem, too.