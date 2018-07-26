Mailbag: What Does Gurley Deal Mean For Zeke?

From what you guys know, was Randy Gregory staying in shape or training with anyone while away? If so, how was he training and with whom was he training? I refuse to believe he was just sitting around waiting.

Bryan: Gregory was in California training once he applied for reinstatement. He was working with former Los Angeles Raider Greg Townsend, who was a pretty good pass rusher back in the day. I don't believe it will take long for him to work back in shape once they get going.