Mailbag: What If A QB is Best Player Available?

Nick: I've said this before and I'll see it again, when it comes to the "Best Player Available" tag, I think we should B.A.N. it completely, especially for the first round. Sure, later on in the draft, go ahead and grab the best players you can. But in the first round, for a team that is pretty close to the top of the league right now talent-wise, you better get a player who can help. So I'm scrapping the BPA tag and replacing it with BAN – Best Available Need. And for a team like this, you've still got plenty of needs, so it's not a reach to land a player that can fit right now. All that being said, it won't be a quarterback. Even if some of the best ones fall to No. 26, don't expect the Cowboys to take one, BUT … the Cowboys have history in taking advantage of the situation. They'll probably look for a trade partner for a team that might overpay to get a falling QB to stockpile picks. But no, I'm not taking a QB in the first three rounds because those picks need to be difference-makers right now.