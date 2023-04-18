Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What If A QB is Best Player Available?

Apr 18, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--What-If-A-QB-is-Best-Player-Available-hero

The Cowboys have filled several needs on the team through trades and free agency so they can draft the best player available at No. 26. But what if the best available player is a quarterback? Remember, nobody thought CeeDee Lamb would fall in 2020. Would you pick the quarterback? – Ryan Westley/Franklin, LA

Nick: I've said this before and I'll see it again, when it comes to the "Best Player Available" tag, I think we should B.A.N. it completely, especially for the first round. Sure, later on in the draft, go ahead and grab the best players you can. But in the first round, for a team that is pretty close to the top of the league right now talent-wise, you better get a player who can help. So I'm scrapping the BPA tag and replacing it with BAN – Best Available Need. And for a team like this, you've still got plenty of needs, so it's not a reach to land a player that can fit right now. All that being said, it won't be a            quarterback. Even if some of the best ones fall to No. 26, don't expect the Cowboys to take one, BUT … the Cowboys have history in taking advantage of the situation. They'll probably look for a trade partner for a team that might overpay to get a falling QB to stockpile picks. But no, I'm not taking a QB in the first three rounds because those picks need to be difference-makers right now.

Kurt: I wouldn't pick the quarterback even if C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young were there. In reality, the Best Player Available tag has always been a bit of a misnomer. It's much more like the Best Player Available who coincides with the team's needs. So while the Cowboys' wheeling and dealing this offseason has set them up nicely for the draft, selecting even a top quarterback with their first-round pick just doesn't make much sense to me. Not only are they already heavily committed to a quality signal-caller in Dak Prescott, but given that they're in win-now mode, they need a player who can step in and contribute right away. If a valued passer is there, Dallas would seemingly be better served by trading down a few spots and adding picks, rather than taking a quarterback who wouldn't pay the immediate dividends the Cowboys need from the 26th overall selection in his rookie season.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Cowboys in Position to Trade Back?

I feel like the Cowboys put themselves in perfect position to trade back in the draft to get additional picks this year or next. Would it surprise you if they did?

news

Mailbag: Where are Cowboys in Front Office Roles?

Why have we never really seen former Cowboys in front office roles?

news

Mailbag: Bring Back Zeke for Dead Money Amount?

If the Cowboys have to pay Ezekiel Elliott his dead money anyway, why not get something out of him and re-sign him for that same amount?

news

Mailbag: Could Hilton Still Be A Fit With Cowboys?

At this point, is there any chance of T.Y. Hilton rejoining the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Draft 30-Visit Prospects?

I'm curious if the Cowboys actually end up drafting many of their 30-visit prospects? Seems like most of the time they don't, at least with their early picks.

news

Mailbag: Could Davis Be The Answer At RB?

With Ezekiel Elliott gone and Tony Pollard coming off an injury, could Malik Davis be the answer?

news

Mailbag: Could Cowboys Rotate Offensive Tackles?

The Cowboys rotate defensive linemen to keep them fresh. Is there an opportunity to do this on the offensive line?

news

Mailbag: Key Position Cowboys Still Need To Address?

With all of the deals that have been made, is there one key position the Cowboys still need to address either by trade, free agency or in the upcoming draft?

news

Mailbag: If The Cowboys Picked First Overall?

Hypothetical question: If the Cowboys had the No. 1 overall pick this year and were not able to trade it, who do you think they would pick?

news

Mailbag: Which Assistant Coach Needs to Shine?

Which coach do you think really needs to shine for the Cowboys to have the successful season we are all hoping for this year?

news

Mailbag: More Talent Now - Offense or Defense?

From a sheer talent standpoint, as it stands right now, which side of the ball has more of it?

Advertising