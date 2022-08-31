Mailbag

Mailbag: What's the Downside to Cutting 3 QBs?

Nick Eatman & Patrik Walker
How much risk, if any, is there to waiving all three backup quarterbacks (Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci) on Tuesday and what do you expect to happen next? – JOSEPH B. COOK / JACKSON, MS

Nick: There can't be a lot of risk involved. Sadly enough, the Cowboys must be completely fine with the worst-case scenario, and that's Grier getting claimed and Rush deciding to go somewhere else. They don't think that's going to happen but obviously they're confident in a Plan B, or would that be C or D? Who knows? But it sounds like they're confident Rush and/or Grier will be back and they can just be called up before each game, at least three times each. To be honest, it's a pretty creative way to get around the NFL rules.

Patrik: There's no way the Cowboys walk into the regular season with only Dak Prescott as their sole QB. I expect they have a plan that will either secure Rush and/or Grier or, worst-case, they'll locate a veteran option in the even their plan falls through. No matter how you slice it though, there will be two QBs available to them come Sept. 11.

