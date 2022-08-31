Mailbag: What's the Downside to Cutting 3 QBs?

How much risk, if any, is there to waiving all three backup quarterbacks (Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci) on Tuesday and what do you expect to happen next? – JOSEPH B. COOK / JACKSON, MS

Nick: There can't be a lot of risk involved. Sadly enough, the Cowboys must be completely fine with the worst-case scenario, and that's Grier getting claimed and Rush deciding to go somewhere else. They don't think that's going to happen but obviously they're confident in a Plan B, or would that be C or D? Who knows? But it sounds like they're confident Rush and/or Grier will be back and they can just be called up before each game, at least three times each. To be honest, it's a pretty creative way to get around the NFL rules.