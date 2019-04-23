Mailbag: What's The Value Of Pre-Draft Visits?

Seeing as the Cowboys have no glaring needs since free agency additions, do you think it would be wise to use this year to stockpile picks for the future by trading down in rounds 3-7? We could still have a potential starter at 58 and maybe find some depth and developmental guys by going the opposite direction. - DAVE REDWINE / STATESBORO, GA

Bryan: In my opinion this draft is too good in the middle rounds to trade back. The fact that they have two selections in the fourth round is something I want them to take advantage of.