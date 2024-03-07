 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: What should Cowboys do with Gallup?

Mar 07, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Harris_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Harris & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--What-should-Cowboys-do-with-Gallup-hero

I'm torn about Michael Gallup. Because he was slow to return from his ACL injury, he seemed to fall out of favor with Dak Prescott and the offense. Then he posted 103 receiving yards in the playoff game against the Packers. Is he worth keeping with the hope that his arrow is finally pointing up? Or considering his salary and overall production last year, does releasing him make more sense for a team that needs cap space? – Trevor West/Phoenix, AZ

Nick Harris:I think the two sides need to sit down and discuss what a contract restructuring could look like for both sides. It's not a secret that Gallup's worth doesn't match what his cap hit has been year-after-year, so bringing that number down will have to be necessary to move forward. If a compromise can't be made at the bargaining table, then it might be time to move on from Gallup. I do still think there is quite a bit left in his tank, I just don't see his ceiling being matched similar to how it was before the ACL injury.

Patrik: I've always been a fan of Gallup, from Day 1, but that doesn't mean I'm blind to what's happening here. The fact is he's not been the same since suffering the torn ACL, not initially, and now that he is back to form both physically and mentally, his production is still suffering through inconsistency that is at times his own doing and, at other times, caused by lack of consistent reps on a game-to-game basis. It's been a mix of misfortune for the former 1,000-yard receiver, indeed, as others like Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks, not to mention the acquisition of Brandin Cooks and more utilization of KaVontae Turpin, begin to take the next step forward; and on much less expensive contracts. And therein lies the crux of the argument both for and against Gallup: he is still a very capable NFL receiver, period, but his current role is so far below his current contract that it has to be addressed this offseason in one way or another, and it will be … soon. I'd motion to keep him onboard, still being a fan of his skill set and his professionalism + mentorship, but at a lower cost more commensurate with his new role, because the latter isn't anything near what it was when the five-year, $100 million was signed pre-injury.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should NFL Draft be before free agency?

Do you like the way that free agency and the draft are scheduled right now, or would you prefer to see how the draft shakes out before you make decisions on signing your free agents? 
news

Mailbag: Is it time to move on from Tyron Smith?

Is it time to move on from Tyron Smith? I think he's one of the greatest players in Cowboys history, but there are always questions about his health. Is he worth taking a chance on again?
news

Mailbag: Would Dak take less for a better team?

So now the big discussion is about Dak Prescott and how much he will sign for. The question I have is this: What does Dak want more, a Super Bowl or more money than he will spend in his lifetime?
news

Mailbag: Which corner should be re-signed?

With both Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis being free agents, which of those two cornerbacks would you prefer the Cowboys re-sign?
news

Mailbag: Is too much made of the NFL combine?

I enjoy the NFL Scouting Combine and am amazed at how big it has become. But for teams around the league, is it as big a deal as the media and fans have made it out to be? 
news

Mailbag: Would Cowboys trade for No. 1 pick?

This is strictly hypothetical, but I asked myself this question the other day. Would you trade Micah Parsons or CeeDee Lamb to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick? Why or why not?
news

Mailbag: New 17-game benchmarks needed?

Congratulations to Tony Pollard for reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season, but with the expanded number of games now, do we need to revisit what constitutes a great season?
news

Mailbag: Is Parsons talk with owner routine?

Is it routine to have these conversations between owner and player? Is there a risk of Parsons alienating teammates with his comments?
news

Mailbag: What is 2024 projection for Trey Lance?

What is the projection for Trey Lance? Is he in line to be the second-string quarterback? Can he push Dak Prescott at all for starting duties?
news

Mailbag: Is free agent RB the answer?

Fans are seeing headlines about bringing in a free agent like Derrick Henry, but I have been trying to recall the last free agent running back who signed elsewhere and continued to have the same amount of success. Is history enough to avoid free agency to fill the hole? 
news

Mailbag: How will Zimmer's philosophy differ?

With Mike Zimmer returning to Dallas as defensive coordinator, what will be the biggest change we'll see in the defense? How is his defensive philosophy different from Dan Quinn?
Advertising