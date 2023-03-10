Mailbag: What Should Cowboys Do With Schultz?

Nick: I think it was more critical last year because they knew Amari Cooper wasn't gonna be in the plans so they needed as many weapons as possible in the passing game. This year, it's different with CeeDee Lamb more established and Michael Gallup expected to contribute more. Plus, you've got the two tight ends you mentioned. More than Ferguson, I think the emergence of Hendershot gives them the flexibility to either move on from Schultz or at least be firm on an offer to him. To me, Ferguson is very similar to Schultz in the way they play. Not saying Ferguson is ready to put up those kind of numbers, but let's not forget Schultz had like 13 catches in his first two seasons combined. But Hendershot gives them some down-field flexibility and with that, it probably makes the position a little deeper than they expected. On top of that, it sounds like a deep pool of tight ends in the Draft so you can always go that route as well.