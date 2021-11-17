Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: When Are The Injured D-Linemen Back?

Nov 17, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--When-Are-The-Injured-D-Linemen-Back--hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

It would be amazing to see the full Cowboys defensive line on display. They have done a pretty good job this year despite a multitude of injuries. When are DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory due back and what are your expectations for this defense when we get everyone on the field again? – TODD COLBERT / CLEVELAND, TN

David: We get more questions about this than anything else, and I totally get it. Particularly for Gallimore and Lawrence, it's been a long wait since they first got hurt. I feel comfortable at this point saying it's probably going to be December. Mike McCarthy said Monday he doesn't expect anyone to start practicing this week, and I doubt they're going to bring those guys back on a short week for Thanksgiving. That's not the end of the world, though. Even if they don't make it back until mid-December, there will still be plenty of games to play – especially when you consider the fact that this team absolutely needs to be thinking about the big picture of the playoffs.

Nick: The expectations are obviously much higher than what we've seen. More sacks, more turnovers, more pressure and less yards/points. What else can you expect when Gregory, D-Law, Gallimore and anyone else like that return to the field? I think having both ends return after Thanksgiving (which is something I'm hoping for) can add a much-needed boost to the defense. Gallimore should give the defense more athleticism in the middle and don't forget about Trysten Hill. He wasn't bad in his first game back in over a year.

To my eye, Carlos Watkins and Justin Hamilton deserve some credit for their disruptive play in the interior of the defensive line. Brent Urban was solid, but I seldom saw his number chasing the quarterback or making solo tackles at the line of scrimmage. Suddenly the defense looks better. Can't it be argued that hard work in the trenches leads to the flashy plays that are getting others so much attention? – JAMES RAMSEY / GREENSBORO, NC

David: The Cowboys don't have the best front in football, but it's pretty remarkable what they're getting from their DTs when you consider that they haven't had Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill all year. Watkins and Hamilton definitely deserve credit, but so do Osa Odighizuwa and Urban. Throw the linebackers in there for working with those guys. This was an awful aspect of the Dallas defense in 2020, and that hasn't been the case this year – even despite being short-handed. It's an underrated aspect of this team.

Nick: Yeah, we don't talk much about Hamilton but he provides some beef in there. We talk a lot about the 3-technique guys like Hill, Odighizuwa and Gallimore, but Hamilton has done a nice job with Watkins. What they need to do is take up space and blocks and let the linebackers go hunt and that's what they've done this year. They're not talked about a bunch, but that's the nature of the position usually.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Time To Make A Move At Left Guard?

It seems pretty obvious that Connor Williams is the weak link on the offensive line. Would you give Connor McGovern a shot at left guard? 
news

Mailbag: Who Replaces Randy? Evaluating LVE

Is Leighton Vander Esch making impact plays that we miss because all eyes are on Micah Parsons, and is he playing his way to a second contract with the Cowboys?
news

Mailbag: Putting The Denver Game In Perspective?

Do you think that the loss to the Broncos is a blessing in disguise?
news

Mailbag: Focusing Too Much On Turnovers? 

It seems guys are willing to run alongside, clawing at the ball, rather than just putting the guy down. Have you guys asked Coach Quinn about this? 
news

Mailbag: Should've Kept Steele At Right Tackle? 

What do you think about the decision to move Terence Steele to left tackle against the Broncos? 
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore Coaching Rumors?

I hear rumors about Kellen Moore and the head coaching job at TCU. This sounds like Sean Payton all over again. What can Dallas do to ensure that his first head coaching job is coaching the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Mailbag: Special Chemistry? Tyron's Ankle?

I'm a longtime fan, and can't remember a Cowboys team with better chemistry or a more cohesive mix of veterans, younger guys, and likable characters. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: Reunion With Jaylon Smith?

With the injury to Jabril Cox and the release of Jaylon Smith by the Packers, is there any chance that the Cowboys may bring him back?
news

Mailbag: L.C. At Left Tackle? Harrison Smith Foul?

If Tyron Smith indeed misses time for this ankle injury, do you think they look at La'el Collins to fill in or do they stick with Ty Nsekhe? 
news

Mailbag: Impact On Offense When Gallup Returns?

How will WR Michael Gallup's eventual return impact the offense?
news

Mailbag: La'el Collins' Role & 'Best 5' Approach?

Do you think we might see some "best 5" shuffling during the game this Sunday and beyond?
Advertising