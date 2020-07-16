Mailbag

Presented by

Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 08:00 AM

Mailbag: Where Do It Go From Here For Dak?

DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
 by  Dallas Cowboys Mailbag Nick Eatman  &  David Helman
Mailbag-Where-Do-It-Go-From-Here-For-Dak-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Perhaps you guys can help me understand why the Cowboys seem to have so much difficulty negotiating long-term contracts compared to other teams in the league? Is it stubbornness or are they constantly trying to get greater value than what the market sets? – DAVE SMITH / LIVERMORE, CA

Nick: I don't know if I'd agree that this is a trend. Jerry said last summer about Zeke, "when have I never gotten a deal done?" So this doesn't always happen and truthfully, they haven't really missed out on Dak yet. They can keep him for two more years if they want to. But Jerry is a businessman and he's always been a tough negotiator. In this case, it sounds like the Cowboys were trying make Dak a top 5 QB financially. And there's not many people who would rank him a top 5 QB in ability. So I don't think they were trying to get added value.

David: I'll give you two suggestions. Firstly, I'd point out that we pay much closer attention to the Cowboys' contract negotiations than any other team's. So I'm not sure it's fair to say that no other team in the league deals with these issues – because honestly I don't know if that's true or not. But I will say this: it's obvious that the front office views playing for the Dallas Cowboys as an enormous perk. They have said as much. It's hard to disagree with them. Cowboys players are far more visible and far more lucrative than many of their counterparts because they play for the biggest, most popular team in the NFL. But when the front office approaches negotiations with that mindset, they're not always going to see eye-to-eye with the player about the fair value of the deal. In my personal opinion, I think some of their problems stem from that.

I would love to see Dak remain the Cowboys QB. But, if the Cowboys haven't been able to sign him in two years of negotiating, is it time to think about extending Dalton for 2-3 years while working on drafting and developing Dak's replacement? – WARREN BRODEUR / McDONOUGH, GA

Nick: Man, how crazy would that be – sign Dalton to an extension now. That would create more drama than we need right now. I think the Cowboys just play this year out and see what happens. You don't need to extend the backup. If you don't sign Dak next year and he goes somewhere else, then the Cowboys would likely look for a cheaper veteran and I'm sure Dalton would be considered.

David: I would think about doing that if I was about to lose Dak to the open market, but that's not the situation. The Cowboys still have two more tags than can use on Dak if they absolutely have to. Now I do agree with you that this raises some questions about the long-term future. The Cowboys need to spend the next few months thinking long and hard about where they want to go. Forcing Dak to play on a second consecutive tag sounds like a financial nightmare – not to mention a ton of drama. In 2021, they need to either take steps toward finding his replacement or give him a long-term deal. Dak's level of play this season will (hopefully) help them make that decision.

Related Content

Mailbag: Does Coronavirus Affect The Tag?
news

Mailbag: Does Coronavirus Affect The Tag?

Do you think Dak's franchise tag will be commuted to 2021. And if so do you think a new negotiating period would be opened? 
Mailbag: Why Is There A Franchise Tag Deadline?
news

Mailbag: Why Is There A Franchise Tag Deadline?

What's the problem with negotiating into the season like you can with other players?
Mailbag: Making Sense Of The Coming Season
news

Mailbag: Making Sense Of The Coming Season

How would cancelation of the NFL season affect player contracts? 
Mailbag: Most Versatile Player On The Team?
news

Mailbag: Most Versatile Player On The Team?

I have a simple but intriguing question: is cornerback Jourdan Lewis the most versatile athlete on this team?
Mailbag: Al Harris' Impact On The Cornerbacks?
news

Mailbag: Al Harris' Impact On The Cornerbacks?

How do you feel new defensive backs coach Al Harris will change the secondary and how the corners play? Will they be coached more to turn for the ball?
Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Biggest Strength?
news

Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Biggest Strength?

It seems that in every sport, the truly elite coaches are able to develop and field a scheme best suited for their personnel, and that takes advantage of league rules and trends. Do you think that Mike McCarthy has this ability?
Mailbag: How Does Mahomes' Deal Impact Dak?
news

Mailbag: How Does Mahomes' Deal Impact Dak?

With just over a week until the deadline to reach an extension, how does Patrick Mahomes' record-setting contract with the Chiefs impact Dak Prescott and the Cowboys?
Mailbag: Are We Writing Off Forbath Too Soon?
news

Mailbag: Are We Writing Off Forbath Too Soon?

It seems like no one is giving Kai Forbath a chance to winner the kicker job. Why? 
Mailbag: Level Of Concern About LB Health?
news

Mailbag: Level Of Concern About LB Health?

With only a few below par backups, and not to mention a 2019 performance where we saw five winning teams run all over them, why isn't there greater attention to this group?
Mailbag: Most Important Injury Concern?
news

Mailbag: Most Important Injury Concern?

Which players have been rehabbing from injury/surgery this year, and how has the COVID-19 situation affected them?
Mailbag: McCarthy's Impact On Coverage?
news

Mailbag: McCarthy's Impact On Coverage?

With all the changes to the coaching staff, has anyone gotten a sense that this staff will be as "open" to the media as the previous regime, or will they play things closer to the vest?

Advertising