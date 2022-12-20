Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Where is the Defensive Pressure?

Dec 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Where-is-the-Defensive-Pressure-hero

What has happened to our defensive pressure? I'm good with just a sack or two if the quarterback is running for his life and getting hit, but it feels like the Cowboys went from 100 mph to 0 in the last three games. Have the number of nicks and bruises leveled out the playing field for some of our competitors? – Joshua Mantooth/San Antonio, TX

Nick: There's no doubt the Cowboys have seen the pass rush decrease over the last few games. Lots of reasons for it, but I think the biggest stems from the cornerback situation. The ball is coming out quicker with teams looking to put immediate pressure on the secondary. Why sit back there and let Parsons and that group get after the quarterback when the ball can get out quickly and receivers can make plays. We're seeing more slants and crossing routes than before. I also think the Cowboys are still having some issues against the run, especially against the Jags. With Hankins out and LVE injured for most of the game, the Cowboys reverted back to their previous issues of allowing 192 rushing yards. That alone will affect the pass rush because the Jags are staying out of a lot of third-and-long situations. So it's a lot of things but it's a problem because the Cowboys defense is getting to do what they do best and that's attack the QB.

Kurt: Being without the likes of Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, Johnathan Hankins and now Leighton Vander Esch for a few games is tough for any defense to overcome. However, it's more than just that. To me, this group just looks a bit tired. Early in the season on our Hangin' With the Boyspodcast, Nate Newton was warning that all of those lopsided time of possession games in the first two months of the schedule would eventually take their toll. Consider that in their first eight games, the Cowboys trailed in average time of possession, 27:36 to 32:24. As Nate predicted, maybe they're paying the price now. Then on top of that, opposing offenses are just attacking the Cowboys differently. Micah Parsons said after the Jaguars game, "Ball is coming out way faster, there's not a lot of dropback, more play-action. There's a lot more quick-game against us. We've got to expect that and change our game plan." Sounds as if other teams have made adjustments. Perhaps Dan Quinn and the Dallas defense need to make adjustments as well.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Can the Offense Find Focus Early?

Clearly the Cowboys can turn it on and control their destiny, but what can be done to help the offense gain that focus from the start?

news

Mailbag: Missed Throws a Bigger Problem?

Dak Prescott's interceptions have gotten a lot of attention, but do you think the bigger problem is all of his missed throws? Balls falling at the feet of receivers or thrown behind receivers?

news

Mailbag: Stick With Up-Tempo Offense?

Why don't we use it more instead of the conventional huddling up before running the play?

news

Mailbag: Realistic Expectations For T.Y. Hilton?

So I'm excited about the move but should I temper my expectations? What can he provide at this point in his career and at this point in the season?

news

Mailbag: Keeping Offensive Line Chemistry?

No doubt Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but do you worry about the offensive line keeping chemistry and continuity once he returns? And will this slow Tyler Smith's development at all?

news

Mailbag: Using Upcoming Games to Prepare?

Do you think the Cowboys will use these next two games against lesser opponents to try new things and prepare for that final three-game gauntlet against the Eagles, Titans and Commanders?

news

Mailbag: How to Replace Anthony Brown?

I'm really concerned about our depth in the secondary after losing Anthony Brown. How will the Cowboys replace him?

news

Mailbag: Should We Be Concerned By Slow Starts?

Against teams that are one dimensional or lack quality skill players, this Cowboys team has been able to overcome its slow starts. Do you see this as a problem down the stretch or in the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: Fixing Trouble Over The Middle?

When Dak Prescott seems to get in trouble with turnovers, it's often high passes over the middle. What's the fix?

news

Mailbag: Evaluate Other WRs Before Signing OBJ?

It seems the Cowboys' philosophy of not overspending for players is working. Shouldn't they see what they have in wide receiver Antonio Callaway and even James Washington before overspending for OBJ?

news

Mailbag: Is 1,000 Yards Still a RB Benchmark?

Seeing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard split carries this year, I was curious if you feel like the 1,000-yard mark is losing its place as a benchmark stat when evaluating and assessing who the NFL's top-tier running backs are?

Advertising