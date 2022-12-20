Mailbag: Where is the Defensive Pressure?

What has happened to our defensive pressure? I'm good with just a sack or two if the quarterback is running for his life and getting hit, but it feels like the Cowboys went from 100 mph to 0 in the last three games. Have the number of nicks and bruises leveled out the playing field for some of our competitors? – Joshua Mantooth/San Antonio, TX

Nick: There's no doubt the Cowboys have seen the pass rush decrease over the last few games. Lots of reasons for it, but I think the biggest stems from the cornerback situation. The ball is coming out quicker with teams looking to put immediate pressure on the secondary. Why sit back there and let Parsons and that group get after the quarterback when the ball can get out quickly and receivers can make plays. We're seeing more slants and crossing routes than before. I also think the Cowboys are still having some issues against the run, especially against the Jags. With Hankins out and LVE injured for most of the game, the Cowboys reverted back to their previous issues of allowing 192 rushing yards. That alone will affect the pass rush because the Jags are staying out of a lot of third-and-long situations. So it's a lot of things but it's a problem because the Cowboys defense is getting to do what they do best and that's attack the QB.