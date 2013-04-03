Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Where's The Investment In High Profile Safeties?

Apr 02, 2013 at 11:00 PM
Mailbag_040313_650.jpg



CLIFF BATTLE
WASHINGTON, MD
Why is it the Cowboys hardly invest in a big name safety, whether it be free agency or the draft? It seems that every year they bring in a mediocre safety that is better on special teams instead of going after one that will benefit for years to come?

Nick: Because there aren't many good safeties in the NFL, period. It's not a position that has great talent. If you're that great in coverage, you'd be a corner. If you're tall and lanky with skilled hands, probably a receiver. And if you're a menacing hitter back there with range, the NFL has let it be known that your style is not welcomed and will fine you repeatedly. So the position has changed over the years and I don't think there are a lot of great ones out there. That's probably why they don't invest in one in the first round, because even those guys have question marks.

Rowan: The last "big name" one they went after in the draft was probably Roy Williams. It's been one of the positions of weakness, really dating back to Darren Woodson's days, but think about the teams with elite all-around safeties the past few years. Really, outside of the Steelers and Ravens, there hasn't been a ton over a long period of time. Gerald Sensabaugh was serviceable for a few years and at least more than a special teams player. They probably hoped Ken Hamlin could have contributed longer. But perhaps this year's draft will buck that trend.

CHARLES MCPHATTER
BESSEMER, AL
Now that Romo has a six-year extension, how long will Jerry Jones and company give him to win before they start looking for his replacement?

Nick:I'd say you probably look for a guy to develop as early as this year, or maybe next year. Then again, you can say they were looking in 2009 when they got Stephen McGee. You're always looking for talent at all positions. But I think your question is how "serious" they're looking. And I'd say maybe in the next two or


three years. That also depends on how Romo plays. If he struggles this year, we'll be talking about it next year, if not sooner.

Rowan: They need to do it in the next few drafts. They probably can sit this one out at quarterback, just because one would have to assume Romo will be locked up as the starter for at least three or four more years, but they can't wait long. If there's a quarterback they like in one of the early rounds in the next three drafts, they should pounce on that opportunity. The last thing the Cowboys want to do is end up in the same situation they were in 10 years ago, bouncing from quarterback to quarterback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprise From Roster Decisions?

In your opinion, what was the biggest surprise from roster cuts and where do you see the Cowboys still needing to add competition/depth?
news

Mailbag: Cowboys' Talent vs. Rest Of The League?

Bleacher Report just ranked the Cowboys as the third-most talented roster in the entire NFL. What do you guys think and where would you rank them against the league?
news

Mailbag: Would Cam Newton Be A Backup QB? 

With Cam Newton out in New England, what are the chances the Cowboys look at him as a backup? 
news

Mailbag: Does Preseason Record Really Matter? 

What is the take-home message from the Cowboys' four preseason losses?
news

Mailbag: Cowboys' Toughest Roster Decision?

In your mind, what will be the toughest decision/position for the Cowboys during final roster cuts? 
news

Mailbag: Best Options For The Swing Tackle Job?

Should the thinking be that a backup tackle for both sides is now necessary, providing slightly more specialism on each side, meaning perhaps Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele both make the final roster? 
news

Mailbag: Going Light At RB? Alarcón's Progress?

I was wondering, what´s your evaluation so far from Isaac Alarcon, do you think at some point he could be on the active roster? 
news

Mailbag: Potential Roster Cut or Trades?

Give me your best guess about some trades that could happen before this 53-man roster is set.
news

Mailbag: Changing Expectations On Defense?

I know, its preseason and it's very limited exposure, however, I am curious if any of you all are getting a little more excited about what this unit might become? 
news

Mailbag: Why Not Try McGovern At Center?

Why is Connor McGovern not getting any center reps? 
news

Mailbag: Will The Offense Be In Sync Week 1?

The full starting offense is getting few or no reps in preseason. This is bound to leave them rusty. Agree or disagree? 
news

Mailbag: Could Rosen Add Backup QB Competition?

Any chance the Cowboys might be interested in quarterback Josh Rosen, just waived by the 49ers?
Advertising