Mailbag: Where's The Investment In High Profile Safeties?





CLIFF BATTLE

WASHINGTON, MD

Why is it the Cowboys hardly invest in a big name safety, whether it be free agency or the draft? It seems that every year they bring in a mediocre safety that is better on special teams instead of going after one that will benefit for years to come?

Nick: Because there aren't many good safeties in the NFL, period. It's not a position that has great talent. If you're that great in coverage, you'd be a corner. If you're tall and lanky with skilled hands, probably a receiver. And if you're a menacing hitter back there with range, the NFL has let it be known that your style is not welcomed and will fine you repeatedly. So the position has changed over the years and I don't think there are a lot of great ones out there. That's probably why they don't invest in one in the first round, because even those guys have question marks.

Rowan: The last "big name" one they went after in the draft was probably Roy Williams. It's been one of the positions of weakness, really dating back to Darren Woodson's days, but think about the teams with elite all-around safeties the past few years. Really, outside of the Steelers and Ravens, there hasn't been a ton over a long period of time. Gerald Sensabaugh was serviceable for a few years and at least more than a special teams player. They probably hoped Ken Hamlin could have contributed longer. But perhaps this year's draft will buck that trend.

CHARLES MCPHATTER

BESSEMER, AL

Now that Romo has a six-year extension, how long will Jerry Jones and company give him to win before they start looking for his replacement?