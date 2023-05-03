Mailbag: Which Day 3 Pick Is Most Intriguing?

Nick H.: It was no secret that the front office wanted offensive line help going into the draft, and while they weren't able to grab it in the early rounds, it did finally come in the form of North Carolina offensive tackle Asim Richards in the fifth round. Richards, who played nearly 2,500 snaps at left tackle during three seasons for the Tar Heels, immediately provides a big body up front at 6-foot-4, 309 pounds and he provides Power Five experience that will be easier to develop in training camp for the offensive staff if they feel the need to increase his flexibility along the line at guard. We've seen recently that injuries to the offensive line, specifically Tyron Smith, have been common and a nuisance to the consistency of play up front. Having a body like Richards ready to step in at either tackle or guard if a lineman were to go down during the season seems like a likely possibility. While I think he has the clearer path to make an immediate impact in 2023, the potential for Viliami Fehoko Jr. down the line intrigues me the most given his athletic pass-rush ability and Dan Quinn's history that fit both his athletic and physical profile.