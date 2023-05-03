Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Which Day 3 Pick Is Most Intriguing?

May 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Mailbag--Which-Day-3-Pick-Is-Most-Intriguing-hero

Similar to DaRon Bland last season, which Day 3 player selected this year has the best chance of making an immediate impact? Who intrigues you the most? – Bryan Blankenship/Phoenix, AZ

Nick H.: It was no secret that the front office wanted offensive line help going into the draft, and while they weren't able to grab it in the early rounds, it did finally come in the form of North Carolina offensive tackle Asim Richards in the fifth round. Richards, who played nearly 2,500 snaps at left tackle during three seasons for the Tar Heels, immediately provides a big body up front at 6-foot-4, 309 pounds and he provides Power Five experience that will be easier to develop in training camp for the offensive staff if they feel the need to increase his flexibility along the line at guard. We've seen recently that injuries to the offensive line, specifically Tyron Smith, have been common and a nuisance to the consistency of play up front. Having a body like Richards ready to step in at either tackle or guard if a lineman were to go down during the season seems like a likely possibility. While I think he has the clearer path to make an immediate impact in 2023, the potential for Viliami Fehoko Jr. down the line intrigues me the most given his athletic pass-rush ability and Dan Quinn's history that fit both his athletic and physical profile.

Mickey: My first inclination is Junior Fehoko, listed as a defensive end but appears to be a three-technique defensive tackle in the making. High motor, rare quickness for a defensive lineman who could make a mark as a designated pass rusher from the start. But the guy most intriguing me is cornerback Eric Scott Jr. He is my sleeper pick. The Cowboys must have thought a lot of him if trading next year's fifth to jump to the top of the sixth round. He has size, and speed, too, making his mark at Southern Mississippi.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Tyler Smith Or Steele Now At Guard?

It looks as though the Cowboys are going with Tyler Smith or Terence Steele at guard, so they must be relying on Tyron Smith being available for the majority of the season. Do you think that's a mistake?

news

Mailbag: Was Second-Round Pick A Surprise?

I though the Cowboys missed a great opportunity in getting one of the better offensive linemen in O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round. Did that surprise you? Was it the right move?

news

Mailbag: Who Would You Trade Up For?

It's finally here! Any chance we'll see some wheeling and dealing tonight? What player, if any, would you trade up to get in this year's draft? How far up would you go, and what would you give up to get him?

news

Mailbag: Will Other Picks Affect Dallas' Draft?

Say Philadelphia grabs a certain running back at No. 10. Will that change the Cowboys' draft strategy so that they go after a defensive tackle at No. 26?

news

Mailbag: Should the Cowboys Draft A Kicker?

Considering the kicking issues Dallas has encountered, would you possibly draft a late-round kicker?

news

Mailbag: Go Offensive Line Or Robinson At 26?

If your top offensive guard/tackle and Bijan Robinson is there at pick No. 26, who would you pick? I say solidify the line. What say you?

news

Mailbag: Could Dallas Switch To A 3-4 Defense?

Looking at the big bodies up front and with Micah Parsons being more of an edge rusher, are there any thoughts of the Cowboys maybe moving back to a 3-4 defense? Can they switch defensive fronts during the game?

news

Mailbag: Will McCarthy Use Smaller Receivers?

With the trade for Brandin Cooks, do you think Mike McCarthy's system will find ways for smaller receivers to have an impact, making Flowers a worthy first-round pick?

news

Mailbag: Should Dallas Draft A Plug-And-Play Guard?

It seems to me that drafting a plug-and-play starter for left guard is the one piece necessary for a successful playoff year that is still missing. Do you agree? Or is there another position just as important for this year's draft?

news

Mailbag: What If A QB is Best Player Available?

What if the best available player is a quarterback? Remember, nobody thought CeeDee Lamb would fall in 2020. Would you pick the quarterback?

news

Mailbag: Cowboys in Position to Trade Back?

I feel like the Cowboys put themselves in perfect position to trade back in the draft to get additional picks this year or next. Would it surprise you if they did?

Advertising