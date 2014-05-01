Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Which Draft Pick Would You Want Back?

Apr 30, 2014 at 11:00 PM
Mailbag_050114_650.jpg



NICOLAS UPTON
CANYON, TX
Does Rod Marinelli need a first round defensive lineman since he has done so well coaching guys like George Selvie?

Nick: Depends if you want an average line or at some point, move it up to a really good line. Let's be honest about Selvie – he had a great year based off the expectations. But it was pretty close to what we've seen from Anthony Spencer over the years and even what we saw from D-Ware last year. Ware got run out of town because of that and Spencer was considered a bust before his breakout year. So Selvie exceeded everyone's expectations. But yeah, I think Marinelli could use a first-round pick to really take the D-line to the next level.

David: No one's doubting Marinelli's abilities as a coach, but after a certain point talent is going to win out. In fact, I'm going to go the other way with it and say this: if Marinelli can take a cast off like Selvie and coach him to a seven-sack season, what would he be able to do with a freakishly athletic first or second round talent like Aaron Donald or Scott Crichton? Marinelli is a great coach, but it's worth pointing out that the stars of his Tampa Bay line – Anthony McFarland, Warren Sapp and Simeon Rice – were all first round picks.

STEVEN DENNEY
BOISE, ID
If you could have one draft pick to do over again, which one would it be?

Nick:Well, I think all of us would probably say Randy Moss over Greg Ellis back in 1998. To me, that's the no-brainer of all no-brainers so I'll stay away from that one. And while Bobby Carpenter seems like a good choice, there's not really a lot of great players behind him that you missed out on. How about 2008 when the Cowboys took [embedded_ad] Felix Jones to offset Marion Barber. Not only was that a bad idea considering Barber's body was already beaten up from the physical running style he portrayed, but Jones proved to be behind many other great options. Rashard Mendehnhall, Chris Johnson, Matt Forte, Ray Rice and Jamaal Charles all were drafted behind Jones and all have more rushing yards by far.

David: The 2009 draft stands out for two different reasons: firstly, the Cowboys had an opportunity to select LeSean McCoy and didn't. Secondly, the trade that took them out of the running for McCoy netted them basically nothing. So not only did you miss out on an All-Pro back and the 2013 NFL rushing champion, but you got nothing in return. If they had found a quality player or two as a result of the trade, it wouldn't be quite as hard  to stomach, but they didn't.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Changes needed to beat top teams?

There were almost no flaws in last Sunday's win over the Rams, but now here come the Eagles. To defeat the top teams, is the run game the only glaring flaw? 
news

Mailbag: What changed with O-line vs. Rams?

After a horrific start and a game-ending injury to Chuma Edoga, the offensive line not only survived, but flourished against the Rams. What happened here?
news

Mailbag: Why no moves at the trade deadline?

I get that you don't want to mortgage your future, but the Cowboys are ready to contend for a Super Bowl right now. So why didn't they go all-in and make any moves at the trade deadline? 
news

Mailbag: Figuring out how to use weapons?

Has anyone ever thought that one of the biggest problems with the Dallas offense early on has been that they do have so many weapons? 
news

Mailbag: Any moves coming at trade deadline?

With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, do you expect the Cowboys to make any moves? What position(s) would you like to see them address? Are the Cowboys all-in this year?
news

Mailbag: How to improve yards per carry?

The running game is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. It's been more than a decade since they've finished under four yards. Is this an offensive line issue or a running back issue? And what's the fix?
news

Mailbag: Texas Coast offense after six games?

Now that the Cowboys have played six games with the new "Texas Coast" offense, what are your thoughts on it? Is it still evolving? Or is it destined for an overhaul? 
news

Mailbag: Concern with this year's draft class?

Are you concerned with how little this year's draft class is contributing? I realize it's still early and that DeMarvion Overshown would have been contributing significantly, but I still feel like this draft may have been a miss overall? 
news

Mailbag: Where are the tight ends this year?

In previous seasons, the tight end was a major security blanket. You need four yards? The tight end gets you five. Dalton Schultz. Jason Witten. Last year it was the four tight ends. Where are they this year? Is it scheme?
news

Mailbag: What's the answer to penalty problems?

There cannot be a Cowboys fan anywhere that is not tired of the abundance of penalties every game. What's the answer? Threats of decreased playing time? Monetary penalties?
news

Mailbag: Why is offensive line struggling?

With two potential Hall of famers in Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Terence Steele considered above average linemen and a Pro Bowl center in Tyler Biadasz, why does the offensive line seem to be struggling?
news

Mailbag: Will we see Prescott run more now?

Do you think Monday night's victory might mean that we could see more of that from Dak? Or do you think we will only get a more run-willing Dak when strictly needed? Why?
Advertising