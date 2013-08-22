Mailbag: Which Injury Has The Biggest Impact Right Now?

Bryan: What we need to remember is that Tyron Smith is in his third season but he is only 22 years old. Sure he can become a dominant left tackle in this league but at least give him a chance first to grow physically and mentally before we start talking about him not being that type of player. There is no doubt that he had his struggles against DeMarcus Ware this training camp but he has not tried to hide from the competition but there have also been some days where he has gotten after Ware pretty good. I truly believe that the older that Smith gets, the better he will become because that is how the position of offensive lineman tends to work.