Mailbag: Who Are You Excited To See In OTAs?

Who are you most excited to see during these OTA workouts? Are there any players in particular you feel need to have a good showing? – Chris Miller/Santa Fe, NM

Nick Eatman: For me, I've learned my lesson when it comes to watching players in practice, especially without pads. You really can only evaluate the ones that are actually doing things that we can see from the sideline. Did he catch the pass? Was the pass thrown accurately? Did the cornerback stay with his man? Maybe, occasionally the pass-rush drills but even that, without pads, it's not always easy to evaluate. Now, the coaches can certainly do a great job when they look at the film, plus they know what the actual assignments are. But for me, I'll go with some skill positions. How about Jalen Tolbert? He's said all the right things this summer but now it's time to put it to the test. Of course, I want to see the tight ends. Want to see what Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have for Year 2 and where they stand next to Luke Schoonmaker. That's a spot I want to see during this offseason as well.