Mailbag: The Next Great Undrafted Player?

GERARDO ESCOBEDO

MIDLAND, TX

With the retirement of Jason Witten, who I think made a huge difference on and off the field , and changes to the receiving corps, who emerges as the new elder team leader?

Bryan:Dak Prescott makes the most sense due to the nation of the position. If you want a name of a player that might be an under the radar type of leader, keep an eye on Zack Martin. With his playing history and now new contract he will feel invested in the team and the direction it needs to go thus you'll see him take a more vocal role.