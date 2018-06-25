Mailbag: The Next Great Undrafted Player?

KELBY STEPHENS
WEATHERFORD, TX
The Cowboys seem to have taken on the University of Undrafted Players role, from a historic standpoint. Which undrafted player, veteran or rookie, has a chance to be the next great?
Bryan: The way that the coaching staff was using Blake Jarwin tells me that they're expecting big things from him. He has been splitting snaps with Geoff Swaim throughout these practices for the starting tight end spot, so he's going to have a chance to grow.
David:The Cowboys did not technically discover Allen Hurns, but he went undrafted out of Miami in 2014. Considering the young receiver corps around him, I think Hurns is going to have a chance to take the lead here and establish himself as the Cowboys' most trustworthy receiver.
GERARDO ESCOBEDO
MIDLAND, TX
With the retirement of Jason Witten, who I think made a huge difference on and off the field , and changes to the receiving corps, who emerges as the new elder team leader?
Bryan:Dak Prescott makes the most sense due to the nation of the position. If you want a name of a player that might be an under the radar type of leader, keep an eye on Zack Martin. With his playing history and now new contract he will feel invested in the team and the direction it needs to go thus you'll see him take a more vocal role.
David:Sean Lee is an obvious answer, and so is Dak Prescott. Other than those two, the offensive line looks likely to set the tone for this team for the foreseeable future. Those guys are not the vocal type of leaders, but they will set a heck of an example.