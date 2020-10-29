Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Who Stands To Get More Playing Time?

Oct 29, 2020 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-Who-Stands-To-Get-More-Playing-Time-hero

We seem to be purging our defense of our disappointing defenders. Is it time to pull up our young practice squad players and let them show their stuff? ROLSCH COOPER / BROKEN ARROW, OK

David: It doesn't have to just be practice squad guys, but yes I'm hoping we can see some of the youth. Trading Everson Griffen should free up a lot of snaps for Randy Gregory and Bradlee Anae, so that's exciting. And with Dontari Poe and Daryl Worley being released, I'm hoping we can see more of Neville Gallimore and Reggie Robinson.

Rob: I think the approach is still win football games. Yes, they moved on from three veteran players, but with the Griffen trade in particular, I think they're confident they can get solid production from Gregory, Dorance Armstrong and Bradlee Anae. It's not just a "let's play the young guys" approach here. I agree with Dave on Robinson. He has a lot of talent, though I wonder if they're ready to give him snaps at safety yet since it's a new position for him.

Aside from his total blunder in the touchdown given up last weekend, is it safe to assume Diggs is our best player on defense? Tight coverage and always around the ball, seems to be the only one hustling on defense. I like the kid. RANSOM MCINTYRE / EL PASO, TX

David: I would still say DeMarcus Lawrence is this team's best defender, but I agree with your overall point. Thanks to some injuries at the position, Trevon Diggs has been thrown into the deep end and told to swim. It hasn't always looked pretty, but I've been impressed by his professionalism and his moxie. He doesn't seem to be fazed by the adversity. He's probably not having the type of success he envisioned before the season, but I'm encouraged that these growing pains will be a good thing in the long run.

Rob: Diggs battles, there's no question about that. Some of the technique issues he's had are probably a product of inexperience more than anything. He should continue to grow. Best defender? DeMarcus Lawrence. Also have to remember Leighton Vander Esch is basically coming back from what's almost a calendar-year absence minus half a quarter against the Rams. I think he'll get better and more in tune the more he plays.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: More Trades Coming? Pass For McCarthy?

Do you see the front office trading any other players for draft picks before the upcoming trade deadline?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Concern Moving Forward?

Watching a completely disjointed, dysfunctional and disorganized performance yet again, what's the single biggest concern for the remainder of this season?
news

Mailbag: Another Option At Safety?

We've been talking about the safety position since training camp and we're seeing a rotation there next to Xavier Woods. What about Reggie Robinson?
news

Mailbag: Challenges For Teams With New Staffs?

It may well be fair, but can you compare it to other teams that have also changed coaches/schemes this offseason to help us gauge how much of the struggles might be reasonably attributed to that factor?
news

Mailbag: Assessing The Defense After Six Games?

After six games this season, the Cowboys' defense has now given up 20, 39, 38, 49, 34 and 38 points. Is this a bad scheme for the personnel, lack of talent, poor coaching, or all of the above? 
news

Mailbag: Whose Return Would Be Biggest?

Of those available to return to the active roster, which players must Dallas get back in the lineup in order to improve their play?
news

Mailbag: Early Impressions Of Tyler Biadasz?

How would you evaluate the play of Tyler Biadasz and is he the center of the future? 
news

Mailbag: Easiest Rookie Transitions? Outside Help? 

Can you really tell me there is no offensive lineman, defensive lineman, or safety out there that can be added today that couldn't also help this team immediately?
news

Mailbag: Contract Ramifications For Dak?

Do you think Dak Prescott's injury has cost him some money?
news

Mailbag: What's The Solution On The O-Line?

Would he be an improvement and get your best five guys out there? 
news

Mailbag: Help Coming Soon On Defense?

How confident are you thought that return of any of those starters throughout the season will actually give a meaningful boost to improve this defense?

Advertising