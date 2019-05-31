Mailbag: Who Will Have A Breakout Season?

Will Michael Gallup eventually turn into a WR1? He looked great for a lot of last year, but disappeared in some games. Do you think he is both a reliable and explosive wide receiver this year and possibly be a No. 1 wide receiver in 2020? - WALKER BECK / RICHMOND, VA

Bryan: Michael Gallup was my second thought as the possible breakout player for this season, so I am really high on him. He absolutely has a chance to be a No. 1 wide receiver. His athletic ability and willingness to learn make him a perfect candidate to be the lead dog in the sled.