Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why Clark over Cox at Linebacker?

Nov 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Kyle Youmans
Mailbag--Why-Clark-over-Cox-at-Linebacker-hero

From the limited film/highlights I watched of Jabril Cox and Damone Clark playing at LSU together, it seemed that Jabril was just as good or maybe even better than Damone. Can you shed some light on why Jabril hasn't cracked the lineup, but Damone instantly gets an opportunity once he is available?– Landon Dorman/Harlingen, TX

Patrik: They're actually two different types of linebackers. Clark is more of a downhill run-stopper who can also double as a pass rusher while Cox is better in coverage, and if you look at how the Cowboys struggle against the run – largely due to the LB corps needing to help set the edges better and not necessarily the interior of the defensive line – it makes sense that Clark would get the nod as soon as he was ready. If the passing defense was an issue instead of stopping the run, you might see Cox on the field and Clark being the one relegated to special teams until further notice.

Kyle: I could see how this would be a huge question. The biggest reasoning is their different skillsets and how they could be utilized to fill some of the defensive needs. Clark enters with a fierce downhill attitude and is a weapon in trying to stop the run, one of the biggest holes on the Dallas defense. Cox is much better in coverage and dropping off the line of scrimmage to cover tight ends and running backs, something Jayron Kearse has been able to do well. There's going to be a role for both of these guys down the road, but Clark fits the current needs better than Cox does at the moment.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Pursue Odell Beckham?

Since we didn't trade for a wide receiver last week, should we read into the reports the Cowboys have interest in Odell Beckham Jr.?

news

Mailbag: Ever A Rookie Class Like This?

I'm amazed at this rookie class. Have you ever seen this before?

news

Mailbag: Responsibility for Run Defense Struggles?

We have a nice record, but we've lost our last two playoff games in part because we couldn't stop the run. Is it the scheme or the players that are responsible for the porous run defense?

news

Mailbag: Revamp the Attack Around Pollard?

What more proof do we need? We want Pollard! Should Kellen Moore use the upcoming bye week to revamp the running game to revolve around him?

news

Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth?

news

Mailbag: How Gallimore Fits After Hankins Trade?

It sure seemed surprising to have Neville Gallimore on the inactive list last week. Was the decision to inactivate him based on his on-field play?

news

Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time?

news

Mailbag: Did Play-Calling Change With Dak Back?

We were all concerned that the Cowboys would change their offensive game plan when Dak Prescott returned, but it appeared Kellen Moore stayed the course and kept a balanced attack. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Position In Need Of Mid-Season Upgrade?

Which position on the team do you believe needs to be upgraded now that we've seen six games?

news

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?

Advertising