Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why Did Run Game Stall vs. Washington?

Oct 05, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Why-Did-Run-Game-Stall-vs.-Washington-hero
AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Hard to complain when you're winning, but the running game continues to be ineffective. It was red-hot for five or six games in 2021 and has since gone into hiding. They were unable to chew up any clock at all last Sunday, leaving all the work to the defense. Any thoughts on why they cannot run? Is it bad blocking? – KURT ECKERT / BEAVERTON, OR

Rob: I hear you, Kurt, but this feels a little like recency bias. They did not have much success at all in the run game against Washington (29 carries for 62 yards) but ranked 11th in rushing and averaged 4.7 yards per carry through the first three games. Give credit to Washington for winning the line of scrimmage. There were some tough snaps for everybody across the line, not just Connor McGovern in his first game back from the high ankle sprain. But the 29 carries were important because it meant play-action was still part of the offense. It's something they still need to emphasize when Dak Prescott returns from injury.

Patrik: I have to disagree that's it been continually ineffective, considering it was a large reason the Cowboys defeated the Bengals and then the Giants. I will say it definitely fell flat against the Commanders, but that wasn't by accident considering Washington has one of the best interior defensive lines in all of football (DaRon Payne + Jonathan Allen). That said, when/if Jason Peters is fully unleashed as LG1, that will truly take the rushing attack to another level – plus not many NFL teams have a virtually impenetrable iDL to throw at Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How To Fix Cowboys Run Defense?

While the defense has played well, our opponents have been successful running the ball against our "big nickel" personnel package. Do you see Coach Quinn making any adjustments given how much the Rams and Eagles like to run the ball?

news

Mailbag: What Happens If Tyron Smith Returns?

With Tyler Smith exceeding everyone's expectations at left tackle and Jason Peters/Connor McGovern holding down left guard, what do you do with Tyron Smith if he's able to come back later this year?

news

Mailbag: How Did The Rookie TEs Play vs. Giants?

I thought we would struggle with our tight ends in the Giants game with Dalton Schultz inactive. How did they grade? What did you think of them?

news

Mailbag: Has The Season Outlook Changed?

After seeing the first three weeks, has your opinion about our chances this season changed?

news

Mailbag: X-Factor Tonight For Cowboys vs. Giants?

More than anything else, what do the Cowboys have to do to beat the Giants on Monday? None of these division games are ever easy, especially on the road.

news

Mailbag: O-Line Possibilities With Jason Peters?

Once Jason Peters is ready to play, what do guys think will happen to the offensive line positions?

news

Mailbag: Why No Interceptions From Diggs?

Last year Trevon Diggs was an interception machine. Have you seen anything different in his coverage philosophy taking less risks or has it just been the way the game flow has gone?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Tyler Smith's First Two Starts?

From what I saw watching highlights, Tyler Smith and Matt Farniok played a solid game against the Bengals. How would y'all assess their play?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Use Same Plan For Dak?

Do you think the Cowboys will stay with that game plan when Dak Prescott returns, assuming it continues to work with Cooper Rush at the helm?

news

Mailbag: Could Turpin Boost The Passing Game?

I know this is an afterthought, but would it not have been wise to try to send KaVontae Turpin down the field to stretch the defense and open more opportunities for the other receivers?

news

Mailbag: Time To See Jalen Tolbert's Debut?

Could this be a week that Jalen Tolbert is active and part of the receiver rotation to help the offense get going? How did you guys think he played in the preseason and why do you think he was inactive against Tampa?

Advertising