Mailbag: Why did they go away from Lamb?

Why did the Cowboys go away from CeeDee Lamb in the second and third quarters after getting off to such a fast start against the Dolphins? – Fred London/Morristown, TN

Nick Eatman:They asked Dak the same question after the game and he mentioned that it appeared the Dolphins made some quick adjustments to their scheme and tried to limit the ball to CeeDee. But honestly, I always thought that's the reason guys like this line up in the slot. When you play every position and go in motion like they do, it's hard to take a receiver out of the game. Wouldn't the Cowboys find a way to limit Tyreek Hill from getting nine catches if that was the case? So I have a hard time thinking they absolutely took him out of the game plan. Sometimes, I do think Dak is so trusting of all receivers and therefore he just goes to the read and lets the coverage dictate the ball. I think in a game like that when you have to score points, and after the first quarter we saw, the ball needed to go to Lamb more and more and it just didn't happen.