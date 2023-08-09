Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why does kicker seem an afterthought?

Aug 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
Harris_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Nick Harris
Mailbag--Why-does-kicker-seem-an-afterthought-hero

Why does the kicking game seem like an afterthought? The entire season could rest on this guy's shoulders, yet the Cowboys haven't really addressed the position. For a team with Super Bowl hopes, why are they relying on unproven (and cheaper) options who are struggling on Oxnard practice fields? What happens when they're lined up for a game-winning field goal in front of 90,000? Talk me off the ledge here. – Walter Simmons/St. Louis, MO

Nick Harris: I hear your concerns, Walter, and I have fairly similar feelings. I think there is a fair bit of comfort (maybe too much) in that it'll work itself out after escaping a similar situation last year in training camp with a kicker who had a pretty solid season for the most part. That being said, I'm not expressing a ton of confidence in Brandon Aubrey at the moment, as I need to see him put it together either in the preseason or from a consistency standpoint in Oxnard. And if all else fails, Mason Crosby is still waiting in free agency ready to jump on any opportunity. Overall though, I'm with you.

Mickey: First of all, the Cowboys were seriously thinking of drafting a kicker until the two likely draftable ones went so early in the draft. The veterans available weren't nearly as good as Brett Maher was last regular season until he developed the yips on those playoff extra points, and those veterans are still out there in free agency. Next, they had their eye on rookie Brandon Aubrey all along. This is not a mere shot in the dark they are taking on the former soccer player. Now he gets all the reps in practice and Saturday's preseason opener. We'll see how he does. He was awfully good in Tuesday's practice, making 11 of 11 kicks, albeit from shorter distances. Hang tight.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should starters play in the preseason?

Do you think the first-string offense should play in the preseason to work out the kinks before the regular season starts?
news

Mailbag: Is there concern about Schoonmaker?

How concerned should we be with Luke Schoonmaker's injury, which seems to be lingering? How far behind is he falling?
news

Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?

Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice?
news

Mailbag: How will McCarthy handle defense?

With his focus on the offense and calling plays, will Mike McCarthy have a big role on defense, too? 
news

Mailbag: What changes for Pollard as RB1?

Other than getting double the carries in a game, what's the difference for Tony Pollard if he's now RB1. 
news

Mailbag: Are rules contributing to injuries?

Could some of these rules be contributing to more soft tissue injuries? 
news

Mailbag: Position Dallas can ill afford to lose?

Other than quarterback, what position is the most valuable right now here in training camp? 
news

Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?

Why should we not be concerned about some of the play-calling issues that occurred near the end of McCarthy's time in Green Bay? 
news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?

With the defense expecting to be really good again in 2023, what should the philosophy be with blitzes? 
news

Mailbag: Any under-the-radar position battles?

We've talked a lot about position battles for starting job but what about a few that are getting overlooked? 
news

Mailbag: Is offensive line being overvalued?

Is it possible this offensive line just isn't as good as we want or hope it to be? If not, then what? 
Advertising