Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why Not Try To Trade DeMarcus Ware?

Mar 24, 2014 at 11:00 PM
Mailbag_032514_650.jpg



KEVIN TITUS
BILLINGS , MT

With all the talk about the defense and the guys coming and going, there has been no mention of cutting Phil Costa. Phil was a good center and a viable guard. Why cut him for his cap number and what is the plan for his replacement?

David: It seems funny to lament the loss of a guy who appeared in just three games last year, but I think it's a valid point. Costa offered depth and starting experience at a spot with few other options – there are literally no other centers or guards on this roster right now, other than the starting trio of Ronald Leary, Travis Frederick and Mackenzy Bernadeau. I think the Cowboys decided to let Costa walk so they wouldn't be rushed into a decision on DeMarcus Ware simply to get under the cap. If they had known then how quickly the Ware situation would be resolved, I wonder if they'd have made the same choice. To answer the second question, I fully expect to see the team draft an offensive lineman.

Rowan: Costa would have been the only backup interior lineman on the roster heading into 2014, and you're right that his presence provided comfort should Travis Frederick have stumbled at all entering his rookie year. The Cowboys didn't want to restructure or cut anyone else in a rush to get under the cap before free agency started, as David mentioned, but it's a notable loss from a depth standpoint. I expect it to be addressed in the draft.

MICHAEL WILLIAMS
BOWIE, MD

So I was curious, I believe there were a lot of people surprised that [embedded_ad] DeMarcus Ware was released although we were under the cap. Why not trade him for picks to see what you could get? I feel like we should have let him go but not when you had several suitors that you could use for leverage. Or am I missing something?

David: A lot of people have expressed similar sentiments. I think the answer is that the market for an aging defensive end with injury issues probably isn't as strong as many of you seem to think. Ware is an All-Pro, but he's an All-Pro with two seasons' worth of injury concerns. And yes, I'm aware Denver paid him more money than he would have made with the Cowboys. But would they have paid him that money in addition to surrendering a draft pick or two? Probably not. Especially since the Broncos knew the Cowboys were considering releasing him anyway, in order to have the cap room to sign other free agents.

Rowan: He had a backloaded contract in Dallas that would have paid him $12 million in base salary with a $16 million cap hit in 2014 alone. Another team would rather give Ware its own deal in free agency without losing another piece, be it a pick or a player, than trade for that contract.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Responsibility for Run Defense Struggles?

We have a nice record, but we've lost our last two playoff games in part because we couldn't stop the run. Is it the scheme or the players that are responsible for the porous run defense?

news

Mailbag: Revamp the Attack Around Pollard?

What more proof do we need? We want Pollard! Should Kellen Moore use the upcoming bye week to revamp the running game to revolve around him?

news

Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth?

news

Mailbag: How Gallimore Fits After Hankins Trade?

It sure seemed surprising to have Neville Gallimore on the inactive list last week. Was the decision to inactivate him based on his on-field play?

news

Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time?

news

Mailbag: Did Play-Calling Change With Dak Back?

We were all concerned that the Cowboys would change their offensive game plan when Dak Prescott returned, but it appeared Kellen Moore stayed the course and kept a balanced attack. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Position In Need Of Mid-Season Upgrade?

Which position on the team do you believe needs to be upgraded now that we've seen six games?

news

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Already Looking Ahead To Philly Rematch?

After watching the second half against the Eagles, do you feel we have reason to be optimistic in the December rematch, especially at home with a healthy Dak Prescott? Why or why not?

news

Mailbag: Should Turpin Get More Offensive Snaps?

Why do you think KaVontae Turpin has not gotten any offensive snaps at wide receiver, as explosive as he can be and coming off the USFL season he had?

news

Mailbag: Other Unsung Heroes On Defense?

In addition to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and others we hear about, who are some other players on this defense giving key contributions to the turnaround?

Advertising