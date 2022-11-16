Mailbag: Why Receive After Coin Toss?

Why have the Cowboys been choosing to receive when winning the coin toss rather than deferring? Let our defense set the tone and get a chance to score before and after halftime. Seems like this is standard strategy, especially for defensive-minded teams. – Jason S. / Staunton, IL

Patrik: I agree that the driving force of this team, the outing in Green Bay notwithstanding, is the defense and, as such, I'd put them on the field first - more often than not. My belief though is that the Cowboys want to challenge Dak Prescott and the offense to get out to a fast start and allow the defense to be the tone-setter to start the second half. Considering the Cowboys have typically become one of the stronger third-quarter teams in the league, I wonder if they're onto something there. But until/unless the offense can consistently jump all over defenses like they did with their 14-point start against the Bears, the coin toss decisions will remain a question mark.