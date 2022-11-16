Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why Receive After Coin Toss?

Nov 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Kyle Youmans
Mailbag--Why-Receive-After-Coin-Toss-hero

Why have the Cowboys been choosing to receive when winning the coin toss rather than deferring? Let our defense set the tone and get a chance to score before and after halftime. Seems like this is standard strategy, especially for defensive-minded teams. – Jason S. / Staunton, IL

Patrik: I agree that the driving force of this team, the outing in Green Bay notwithstanding, is the defense and, as such, I'd put them on the field first - more often than not. My belief though is that the Cowboys want to challenge Dak Prescott and the offense to get out to a fast start and allow the defense to be the tone-setter to start the second half. Considering the Cowboys have typically become one of the stronger third-quarter teams in the league, I wonder if they're onto something there. But until/unless the offense can consistently jump all over defenses like they did with their 14-point start against the Bears, the coin toss decisions will remain a question mark.

Kyle: This is an age-old question that doesn't necessarily have a correct answer. In the perfect world, I'd agree. Give me the ball in the second half and attempt to either double dip at the end of the second or get off to a good start in the third. However, with as good as the defense has been, receiving the opening kickoff is more about getting the offense off to a hot start than allowing the defense to set the tone. The defense can still set the tone even after a three-and-out by the offense. It's tough for the offense to do so if the defense gives up a touchdown on the opening drive.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What Can Be Done About Penalties?

Dallas has had problems with penalties for some time now and seem unable to deal with them. Is this due to coaching or poor play by the players? Can anything be done?

news

Mailbag: Take the Field Goal in Overtime?

Who made the call to go for it on fourth-and-4 when in field goal range? It's overtime, we have to take the field goal and put the burden on Green Bay to score a touchdown to win.

news

Mailbag: How About Some Love for Lunda?

Can we please give some love to Lunda Wells, our tight ends coach?

news

Mailbag: Run Stopping Without Affecting Pass Rush?

How can the Cowboys stop the bleeding on the outside runs without affecting their great pass rush?

news

Mailbag: No Trades But Excitement Coming?

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?

news

Mailbag: Why Clark over Cox at Linebacker?

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Pursue Odell Beckham?

Since we didn't trade for a wide receiver last week, should we read into the reports the Cowboys have interest in Odell Beckham Jr.?

news

Mailbag: Ever A Rookie Class Like This?

I'm amazed at this rookie class. Have you ever seen this before?

news

Mailbag: Responsibility for Run Defense Struggles?

We have a nice record, but we've lost our last two playoff games in part because we couldn't stop the run. Is it the scheme or the players that are responsible for the porous run defense?

news

Mailbag: Revamp the Attack Around Pollard?

What more proof do we need? We want Pollard! Should Kellen Moore use the upcoming bye week to revamp the running game to revolve around him?

news

Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth?

Advertising