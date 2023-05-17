Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why Wait on Signing Another Kicker?

May 17, 2023 at 09:00 AM
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
Harris_Nick-HS
by Mickey Spagnola & Nick Harris
Updates--The-Kicker-Competition-Continues-thumb
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Why do you believe the Cowboys are dragging their feet when it comes to signing a kicker? We saw last year firsthand the importance of having a quality kicker, yet their seems to be no urgency to go sign someone.Justin Shaffner/Milton, WI

Nick Harris: We got a little bit of insight over the weekend on the ongoing plan at kicker from special teams coordinator John Fassel when he alluded that the Cowboys are casting their net far and wide to find their man for the 2023 season while also instilling the team's confidence in Tristan Vizcaino. Why the wait? Well let me state that I don't think the wait will last long for another body to enter the room to compete with Vizcaino, but multiple solidified veteran names are still on the board that Fassel and McCarthy both have experience with, and with that comes the luxury of waiting out how everything shakes with those veterans. Bringing in either a veteran or a young gun with something to prove is a given, it's just a matter of if it will happen later this month or at training camp later this summer.

Mickey: Well, they aren't necessarily dragging their feet. First, they want to get a better gauge of where Tristan Vizcaino is and then will look at possibly signing an available veteran kicker. But in doing so, they must consider cost of bringing a veteran in and if said veteran is proficient on kickoffs. Special teams coach John Fassel basically said when asked about possibilities to replace Brett Maher, "It's Tristan and anybody on earth that's not on a team right now." And when asked about the possibility of bringing Maher back to at least compete for the job, Fassel said, "Everything is on the table." Plus, remember, teams currently with two kickers at some point will be cutting one, adding to the field of possibilities. At this point, there is no rush.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Another Player Like Steele on the Roster?

Do you think there is another Steele on this team and that's why they haven't reached too deep into free agency to get offensive line help?

news

Mailbag: Will Passing Success Depend on TEs?

I contend that the success of the passing game will depend on the development of the tight ends on this team. If McCarthy runs a form of the West Coast offense, they will be asked to do a lot. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Should Parsons Be A Full-Time DE?

Micah Parsons recently said he's moving to defensive end full time, but does Dallas have a good enough linebacking corps to afford him doing so?

news

Mailbag: Could Any UDFAs Make An Impact?

I noticed some of the Cowboys' undrafted free agents received decent guaranteed money. Why pay so much for someone who wasn't drafted?

news

Mailbag: Could Zeke Return As A Fullback?

The West Coast offense is known to heavily use a fullback. Any chance the Cowboys re-sign Ezekiel Elliott as a fullback? He is a very good blocker and a better than average pass receiver.

news

Mailbag: Getting Reps For Younger Players?

With the Rookie Minicamp coming up this weekend, it reminded me that for weeks I have read about getting reps for the younger players. What about Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko?

news

Mailbag: Could McCarthy Use Fullback More?

Getting fullback Hunter Luepke without spending a draft choice? Mike McCarthy had Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn for several seasons in Green Bay. Might we see more use of a fullback with McCarthy now calling plays?

news

Mailbag: What Position Is Most Concerning?

Now that the draft is over, what position group on the roster concerns you most? Where do they still need to add? Brandin Cooks was a great addition, but wide receiver is a concern for me.

news

Mailbag: Which Day 3 Pick Is Most Intriguing?

Similar to DaRon Bland last season, which Day 3 player selected this year has the best chance of making an immediate impact? Who intrigues you the most?

news

Mailbag: Tyler Smith Or Steele Now At Guard?

It looks as though the Cowboys are going with Tyler Smith or Terence Steele at guard, so they must be relying on Tyron Smith being available for the majority of the season. Do you think that's a mistake?

news

Mailbag: Was Second-Round Pick A Surprise?

I though the Cowboys missed a great opportunity in getting one of the better offensive linemen in O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round. Did that surprise you? Was it the right move?

Advertising